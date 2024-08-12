Comment | The effect is shocking when a theatrical performance allows a fascist to speak

Comment|Catarina and the Beauty of Killing Fascists, seen in Tampere by the award-winning director, was exactly the kind of theater our democracy needs: weighty, important and frighteningly topical.

Applause in the sold-out auditorium of Tampere Työväen Theater on Saturday, August 10, people were furious.

The theater summer audience of eight hundred people applauded the Portuguese by Tiago Rodrigues to write and direct Catarina and the Beauty of Killing Fascists – for the show loud and long, many standing.

Just after this performance, applauding together in a large crowd felt particularly important. It gave strength, a sense of togetherness and belief that there are also counter-forces to the rise of the European extreme right.

At the center of Rodrigues’s play is the question of whether it is right to do lesser evil in the face of greater evil. So, for example, one fascist is killed every year, as the show’s family has been doing for decades.

Catarina and the Beauty of Killing Fascists – show is set in the near future of Portugal, where an extreme right-wing party has come to power. Annual murders for the sake of democracy are therefore more necessary from the family’s point of view than ever before Salazar’s dictatorship.

But when Catarina, who has grown up to the age of 26 to kill, grabs a gun, she feels doubt. Does he even have the right to kill another person for opposing fascism?

Maybe the end doesn’t justify the means.

“ The final scene completed the weight of the show.

of Rodrigues the text is fine and multi-faceted, and the Actors breathe its final warm spirit into the performance. However, the performance shows its full effect only in the final scene.

In it, the fascist kidnapped by the family – Rodrigues has said that he deliberately uses the word fascist, because other words suitable for extremism have become normalized – gives a speech. Eloquent, sunny, starting with the praise of freedom. The further the speech progresses, the greater the discrepancy between the pleasant nature of the performer and the content of his words.

Let’s go through all the “truths” that we have heard the extreme right repeat from one country to another. Traditional family values ​​and “normality” should be glorified, women’s decent behavior should be restored and especially the minorities jumping on the streets should be disciplined. And the swallows that flew in from the south, as beautiful as they are, need to be taught that you can’t just fly around and mess up places like that. You have to work, like the real Portuguese, or else: out of the country.

Romeu Costa the speech of the tie-necked politician lasts at least twenty minutes. In an interview with HS, he said that audiences have often reacted strongly to the speech. It’s on stage flew slurs and real stuff too.

The Finnish theater summer audience, of course, didn’t exactly react.

It might have confused the performers, but the concentrated silence did not diminish the power of Tiago Rodrigues’ work at all. Rather the opposite. The final scene finished the performance in a crushing way.

Everyone is a responsibility for democracy, not least at the theater, which in the age of social media and the internet is one of the few democratic spaces. A place where people meet each other face to face, at the same time, in the same space.

This responsibility of the theater was emphasized at a discussion held in Tampere on Saturday Maria DelgadoVice-Principal of The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, University of London.

When a Liverpool library has already been burned down in the British riots that began with the three murders in Southport, it is clear that no part of the art world can believe itself to be outside of politics.

Silence separates us from other people, and if the skill of listening – even to those who disagree – is lost, democracy will not have a good swing.

One of Rodrigues’s characters says it in the show as well: consensus belongs to dictatorship. There are many voices in a democracy.

But no violence.

They don’t theaters can of course solve this problem alone.

Democracy and people’s hunger for art and culture are tolerable even where decisions are now being made about state savings.

Unless it’s the case that you don’t really need a polyphonic theater or polyphonic people.

At least you don’t miss a smooth fascist in Rodrigues’ performance. He is about to form a New Republic and write a new constitution for it.