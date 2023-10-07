Comment | The drift of young people into gangs is not a problem created in a vacuum – Bloody traces lead to the middle class

Drug-dealing gangs cannot escape their responsibility, but neither can the Finnish middle class relaxing on the weekend with cocaine, writes HS’s crime reporter Anne Kantola.

The phone the text “No phone number” pulsates on the screen.

I’m already guessing that the caller is a prisoner. I answer and the familiar voice makes me happy. We exchange information, we discuss a possible topic.

The conversation turns to the week’s news topic, which has also spoken within the walls. From the beginning of the week HS told, how the very violent Dödspatrullen gang has landed in Finland since the beginning of the year and got caught with huge amounts of imported drugs. The suspects in this criminal investigation are young men in their twenties with a foreign background. It’s a familiar formula from recent years.

We talk on the phone about how in neighborhoods like Stockholm’s Rinkeby, young people have no choice. Even if you don’t belong to a gang, you must be loyal to one of the neighborhood’s power gangs, Dödspatrullen or Shottaz.

It’s a reality that a white person like me, who grew up in rural Finland and is now solidly in the middle class, has no contact with.

Sound it gets tighter at the end of the phone.

Even in Finland, we already see around us what happens when young people with an immigrant background can’t find their place in society.

There are too many boys who don’t do well in school because of, for example, attention problems. The story of many is the same: first there are petty crimes, then the school is left behind. The path towards the future is interrupted.

But the hope for success and the respect of peers does not disappear anywhere. Each of us wants to make others and ourselves proud.

Then too many people take the path that is possible. For uneducated and marginalized young people, the drug trade seems like an attractive and lucrative path to success.

It is a business financed by our white-collar population.

Cocaine, ketamine, amphetamine, ecstasy and psychedelics. Without the middle class looking for weekend relaxation with the help of recreational drugs, there would be a big hole in the bottom of the business of criminal gangs.

In many discussions, this part of the problem is solved by legalizing the drug trade. Utopia is one way to have a conversation, but not necessarily the most fruitful. In reality, drugs are illegal in Finland now and they will be as well tomorrow.

Instead of returning to the legalization debate, it would be more useful to discuss the demand for drugs.

When we talk about drugs in Finland, images often go to used syringes in green toilets.

An addict struggling with a drug problem on the street corner is of course responsible for his behavior, but also a victim of circumstances, and quitting is not just one choice away.

Addiction is a disease. In the toilet of a Helsinki nightclub, the lines drawn by the work team after party are not.

Cocaine is used in Helsinki now more than ever. Cocaine is not a drug that is smoked on the street corner at Piritori or Kontula’s ostar.

Many of those who use it are young achievers and those who school-shop their children to better schools away from the influence of “problem neighbors”.

Still, the responsibility does not seem to weigh heavily on the knowledge worker’s shoulders.

in Sweden street gang violence linked to the drug trade has already claimed countless victims, countless needless deaths. Although our societies are different, the prospect of escalating problems should be taken seriously.

Even so, in Finland, even the middle class uses drugs to such an extent that, to put it bluntly, anyone should become a dealer. The truth is that all drugs brought into the country are sold, as the police said at their press conference this week.

It’s pointless to point the finger only at us, a familiar prisoner tells me on the phone.

“You” buy that stuff.