Comment | The draw added to England’s worries – Denmark were more united on and off the field

Comment|What I remembered most clearly about the match between Denmark and England was that England really didn’t look like a big champion favorite in the EC tournament, writes sports reporter Ari Virtanen.

Frankfurt

Draw can taste like a disappointment or a worthy result. The dual attitude was clearly visible after the 1-1 draw between Denmark and England.

The English fans booed loudly after the match ended and the Danish fans applauded their own. After the match, the Danish supporters stayed in their seats to applaud their team and the English supporters left the stands of the Frankfurt stadium.

The Danish team gathered in the rink after the match and cheered and thanked each other after a valuable draw. After that, the team stayed for a long time to thank their supporters. England’s players scattered around clapping at the heads of their own supporters and quickly left the field.

If Denmark was a united team after the game, it was also the same on the field for 90 minutes and extra time. Denmark was the better team both defensively and offensively. Denmark’s problem is a dry season for forwards, and that problem will probably end in the knockout stage of the tournament, if they make it that far.

of Denmark and the thing I remembered most about the match against England was that England really didn’t look like a big favorite to win the EC tournament. Denmark-England may have raised concerns both among England supporters and within the team’s coaching staff.

England is full of Premier League star players, and Bayern shines as the star of the team’s attack Harry Kane. We should get a lot more out of these players than what has been seen so far in the games.

England’s game against Denmark looked surprisingly shaky and disjointed. England’s pressing game was weak, quarterbacking was difficult and in defense the team’s balance broke down in the opening half once fatally.

Part of England’s difficulties were of course also Denmark’s goodness. Denmark had a good structure in their game. It was a more active and better team in the opening half.

English took the lead in the 18th minute after Denmark’s right flank To Viktor Kristiansen there was an embarrassing careless mistake. Kristiansen thought he had caught up of Jude Bellingham for the pass but didn’t notice at all the one who attacked the ball from ten meters back Kyle Walker. Walker started the scoring opportunity, at the end of which Kane definitely placed the ball in the bottom corner of the goal.

Denmark’s goal after half an hour came as a result of a collective mistake by England. England had eight players in the left half of their area in the defensive zone throw-in. The team was unbalanced after Harry Kane’s failed clearance ball ended up in the middle of the field for the Danes.

Morten Hjulmand was able to shoot almost completely freely from 28 meters into the bottom corner of the tough English goal.

On the other at half time, England’s difficulties continued when it had difficulties to get out of its defensive area in a controlled manner in the opening and building phase. England’s goalkeeper a surprising number of times Jordan Pickford opened with a long opening, and often Denmark won the ball for themselves.

The big winner of this match was also the head coach of Denmark Kasper Hjulmandwhose work seemed to produce a better game than his English counterpart Gareth Southgate the plans.