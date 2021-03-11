Comment The dramatic failures raise the question: Is the time for Lionel Mess and Cristiano Ronaldo over?

The duo is still far behind the scenes, writes HS sports journalist Ismo Uusitupa.

Football There is a special situation in the Champions League. Not seen in the quarterfinals Crstiano Ronaldoa and not Lionel Messiah. At least one of the two has been in the semi-finals since 2004-2005.

Now the question is whether the time for Ronaldo and Mess is over and will begin in particular Kylian Mbappén and Erling Braut Haalandin time? Ronaldo and Mess even suffered a dramatic failure.

If you look at the quarterfinals of the past week alone, Ronaldo’s situation looks worse than Mess’s. Ronaldo, who played in Juventus, was invisible in both matches against FC Porto. If he got a pass, losing the ball was more likely than a perfect solution.

If it had been anyone other than Ronaldo, Juventus head coach Andrea Pirlo would have taken him on the exchange in the second half in both matches. Or at least that should have been done.

The final climax came in overtime (or more officially in the overtime match), where Ronaldo led the practice to ruin the goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsnylle. Ronaldo jumped into the wall into the air, turned his back and the free kick whistled between the legs to the finish. Two other Juventus players on the wall accompanied Maestro with their own efforts.

Whether Ronaldo was in full play, it is still a matter of guesswork, but it was hardly affected by the wall behavior.

Ronaldo is 36 years old and apparently in the starting pits of Juventus, although the deal is valid until the summer of 2022. The Corona era has penalized the Turin club and the star player cannot afford a hard salary. The problem can be where to find the team that takes the risk. Paris Saint-Germain is always one option.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a difficult Tuesday in the Champions League quarterfinals.­

What about Messi, who was in the starting pits from FC Barcelona in the summer but could not cancel his contract. There have been humiliations, especially at the club level: in the second season, Liverpool squatted and last season Bayern Munich hit the board with an 8-2 win.

In the fall, Messi was in the lands of the shadows, but recently the grips have improved at both Mess and Barcelona. It was also seen on Wednesday. Messi roared here and there, even in your fireplace. For a moment it even seemed that Messi was once again carrying Barça alone on his back after splitting the top corner paint, when a moment earlier PSG had already been turning off the lights.

The lights then went out at the end of the first half when Messi exceptionally failed in the penalty kick and Barcelona no longer got a new gear.

Messi is 33 years old and there are clearly good years left to play, but necessarily the superiority of previous years is no longer available. The defense of the opponents has already woken up to the fact that Messi should be taken under particularly close guard.

Will Messi continue after this in FC Barcelona, ​​when a very good one for the Fair was chosen as the chairman Joan Laporta? With a gigantic debt burden, there is now much to consider. It is also present at the Messiah, which harbors a return to the success of the Champions League.

Now it is easy to say that the great reign of both, Ronaldo and Mess, is over, but the duo is still far behind the scenes. And surprising returns from “parenting” can happen. It is Zlatan Ibrahimovićkin proved.