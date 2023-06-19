Comment | The division of portfolios in the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health was reorganized, and therefore one minister now gets a lot to carry

The portfolio of the Minister of Social Affairs and Health, which the basic Finns received, is significantly heavier than last term, writes HS’s political editor Veera Paananen in her comment.

Coalition announced the names of his ministers on Sunday. There are no big surprises in them.

Prime minister Petteri Orpon in addition, the portfolios were given to the Minister of Municipalities and Regions Anna-Kaisa IkonenMinister of Foreign Affairs Elina ValtonenMinister of Defense Antti HäkkänenMinister of Social Security Sanni Grahn-Laasonen and the Minister of Climate and Environment Kai Mykkänen. He will first serve two years as Minister of Labour Arto Satonen and the next two years Matias Marttinen.

He works as the Minister of Science and Culture for the first two years Sari Multala and the following years Mari-Leena Talvitie.

Two therefore, the portfolios of the coalition have been divided between two people. The background to this is probably at least the goal of distributing the ministerial positions evenly regionally: Mari-Leena Talvitie comes from Oulu, and thus Northern Finland is also represented in the ministers of the coalition. Regional representativeness was also emphasized by Orpo at Sunday’s press conference.

The future part-time minister Arto Satonen was already a strong name for labor minister, as he led the tables that dealt with labor market policy and labor legislation in the negotiations.

Matias Marttinen, on the other hand, is known as Orpo’s credit man, who pulled perhaps the most important table in the negotiations, the financial table. Orpo praised Marttis at the press conference and described his performance at Säätytalo as “unbelievable.”

Part of the portfolios directly corresponds to the portfolio distribution of the previous government, but there are also differences.

In the last government, a very heavy portfolio was carried by the Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru. Kiuru was the clear number one minister of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health compared to the Minister of Social Affairs and Health of the Left Alliance.

This time, STM’s ministers are the Minister of Social Security and the Minister of Social Affairs and Health. Sanni Grahn-Laasonen, who will become Minister of Social Security, said on Sunday that, as her name suggests, she is only responsible for social security as a minister.

Social security is also going to be overhauled in significant ways this term: the government is planning several weakenings of social security, and in addition to that, the parliamentary group that has proposed that the various basic security benefits be combined into one benefit will continue its work.

The Minister of Social Affairs and Health, on the other hand, is responsible this term for the matters that last belonged to the Minister of Family and Basic Services. This makes a basic Finn Kaisa Juuson from receiving a heavy briefcase.

Even if a new pandemic does not strike in the next four years, the minister is responsible for welfare areas, which are struggling especially with a serious shortage of nurses. At the same time, the government’s goal is to curb the increase in the costs of health and social services by 1.4 billion euros during the election period.

Ministerial portfolios the list also shows that Säätytalo has listened to concerns about young people’s nausea and too little exercise.

In Ministeripoppoo, in the future, there will be a minister of sports, sports and youth, who will be for two years with the Rkp and another two years with the Christian Democrats.

There have been sports ministers in Finland before, but the word youth is a new thing in the minister’s title. Of course, this time too, this seat is divided between two different parties, which in part tells about the fact that the portfolio is not from the very heaviest end.

However, there has been a clear decline in young people’s mental health, loneliness statistics and, for example, learning results. If the cycle of sickness cannot be broken, Finland must be genuinely concerned about how there will be enough able-bodied labor in the future in our country.

It would therefore be appropriate that the responsibility for youth issues be more clearly concentrated on one minister than before.

Basic Finns announced their ministerial division on Sunday evening. The Minister of Finance joins the government Riikka PurraMinister of the Interior Mari RantanenMinister of Justice Leena MeriMinister of Social Affairs and Health Kaisa Juuso, Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Ville TavioMinister of Transport and Communications Lulu Wrist as well as the economic minister’s pesti who share in turn Vilhelm Junnila and Sakari Park.

Update 18.6. at 9:36 p.m.: Added information on ministerial positions for basic Finns.