Comment The disease can be survived without a test, the problems of bureaucracy must be solved differently

Sick leave can be taken in the same way as for other illnesses.

Omicronvirus spreads like wildfire, but fortunately the vaccinated basic healthy citizens seem to be coping well with the disease. However, for many patients, corona testing causes extra stress.

Testing is in the metropolitan area congested sothat it usually takes two or three days from the time of booking, in Helsinki sometimes even six days. However, getting sick at home is possible without a test.

Director of Diagnostics for Testing in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Lasse Lehtonen The advice for those with mild coronary symptoms is to act as for a respiratory infection in general, that is, to stay at home, try to agree on a week’s sick leave with the employer and occupational health, and minimize contact with other people.

Husin guide even before the onset of the ominous wave, mildly symptomatic patients less than 60 years of age did not need to apply for the test. According to Lehtonen, testing everyone does not make sense because testing and tracing can no longer curb a widespread epidemic.

Infectious disease doctors in large cities have reported that the effectiveness of the trace has ceased weeks ago. The workforce needed for massive tracing and testing is out of vaccination and the health care tasks that require more factors as the number of patients grows and the virus also knocks out medical staff.

Representatives of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health have still urged to continue extensive testing and advised citizens to ensure positive home test results with an official PCR test so that infections can be registered, the epidemic can be monitored and infectious disease days are not missed.

Last Monday, Chief of Staff Kirsi Varhila reminded In MTV’s casethat an EU corona certificate for an illness requires a test – confirmed infection.

It would now be up to the authorities to solve the problems of bureaucracy in the way required by the new situation and not to place them on the shoulders of extremely burdensome healthcare and sick citizens. Lehtonen points out that, with the exception of the EU corona passport, the law does not require diagnoses confirmed by test results.

Just obtaining a coronary passport worries many, even though it should actually be the least of a patient’s worries. It is uncertain whether there will even be a need for a passport after the epidemic wave. Once this rush is over, even the unvaccinated have gained immunity in large numbers and are not immediately re-burdening hospitals.

The extensive defense response to the disease also protects those vaccinated better from new virus variants, says the director of the University of Tampere’s Vaccine Research Center Mika Rämet At HS last week. After becoming ill, the defense system recognizes not only the coronavirus spike protein that the vaccine introduces to the body, but other parts of the virus as well.

In addition to Finland, testing does not keep up with infections in most other countries. In any case, the European Union will have to re-weigh the terms of the corona certificate during the spring.

If a corona passport is still required for travel and there is no record of illness, the passport can be obtained by taking the required vaccinations. To quote Rämet: vaccination taken shortly after the illness is useless, but not dangerous.