Comment | The Deadpool star’s Hollywood smile is overshadowed by genuine Wrexham fans in a documentary series

Rob McElhenny is much more passionately excited about Wrexham than Ryan Reynolds, who is a bit depressed, writes HS sports reporter Ismo Uusitupa.

This was predictable. When the Hollywood henchmen Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought the Welsh small club Wrexham, it also became a TV product.

Welcome to Wrexham is a Disney+ program. Of the 18-episode series, 15 parts have now been published. Each episode is less than half an hour long, with the exception of the episode where Reynolds and McElhenney arrive to watch Wrexham matches for the first time: almost 50 minutes.

If has seen Sunderland ‘Til I Die -documentary series (two seasons), knows approximately what it is about. Welcome to Wrexham is clearly related to it: the episodes introduce the players, the club’s fans, the club’s employees and so on.

The big difference to the Sunderland series is that the owners are strongly featured. It’s no wonder, because Reynolds and McElhenney are also producers of the series. Similarly, in the Sunderland series, a very close relationship is created with a few supporters.

Another big difference is this: in the Sunderland league, almost everything goes wrong at the club, but in Wrexham there is a positive buzz with the new owners.

With the help of famous owners, sponsors are Tiktok, Expedia and similar companies, which are not usually seen as financiers of small clubs. Wrexham can even be found in Fifa 23. The two owners also have enough money, especially Reynolds, who has done other profitable businesses like acting in Hollywood movies.

Owners described as funny, likeable and dedicated. How else, but they might really be like that. The series also shows that McElhenny is much more passionately excited about Wrexham than Reynolds, who is a bit quiet.

Deadpool star Reynolds is clearly overshadowed by the club’s fans, even if the Hollywood smile breaks out regularly.

Wrexham supporters at a match played in August 2021.

However, the series is not just a celebration of the new owners, as many problems are also brought up. A player who missed a little playing time gets almost an entire episode, as does the spouse of a hooligan supporter working as a police officer, who is denied advancement in his career because of hooliganism.

Both cases are great individual picks.

How about team performances? With Reynolds and McElhenny’s money, the club has acquired a few players who have previously played at a higher level.

The rise from the fifth league level, the National League, to the actual league level to the Second League, however, is tough and the pain it creates is brought to the fore in the series.

How it went last season and how the club’s performances have gone after the series, i.e. this season, you can Google them if you want to know the current situation of Wrexham.