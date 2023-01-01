Comment | The course of the next race of the Tour is not on Kerttu and Iivo Niskanen’s side

Kerttu Niskanen’s performance was given special flair by the fact that he was surprisingly strong in the final stretch, writes HS sports reporter Jussi-Pekka Reponen.

“Storm warning has been given.”

That’s how it was Sami Jauhojärvi on Sunday in the role of Viaplay’s skiing expert.

The assessment was targeted Iivo Niskasenwith whom Jauhojärvi won Olympic gold in the sprint relay in 2014.

Niskanen’s condition and energy after the corona infection and the long competition break was a question mark until Sunday.

On Saturday, the opening race of the Tour de Ski tour, the free sprint, was still a warm-up in Switzerland’s Val Müstair and did not tell anything about Niskanen’s striking ability.

Instead, on Sunday, the picture became clearer, when Niskanen rose from 57th place to 14th in the 10 kilometer pursuit (p). Despite the slight fading at the end, he completed the task 22 seconds faster than the Norwegian who remained in the lead of the Tour Johannes Høsflot Klæbo and was the eighth fastest in the day’s stage times.

However, the duo’s performances cannot be directly compared to each other, as Klæbo skied as the top man all the way alone. Niskanen benefited from skiing in a group.

It is appropriate to filter Niskanen’s performance a little. First of all, there was a period of recovery behind, which included, according to his own expression “occasionally quite strong turbulence”.

In addition, Niskanen’s preparation for two high-altitude skiing competitions was far from optimal, as he arrived at the competition venue last minute without any special adaptation to competing at high altitudes.

Sunday up to the best Finnish performance Kerttu Niskanenwho finished second in the chase and continues the tour with a shared lead.

Kerttu Niskanen’s excellent skiing was not a surprise, because earlier this season he already won the World Cup competition in Norway, his preparation took place in a model way over Christmas at high altitude, and he has often been successful specifically in high altitude competitions.

Kerttu Niskanen’s performance was given a special touch by the fact that after catching up the leading women, he was still surprisingly strong in the final stretch, beating Sweden Frida Karlsson.

This one after that, many expect a hard performance from both Niskas on Tuesday in Oberstdorf, Germany, where the siblings will ski a bravura competition with traditional skiing and an intermediate start.

However, there is one thing that is not on Niskaste’s side in this context. It is a relatively easy track with only fairly short climbs, which is usually used there by the Tour.

In the same trail network, there are also very demanding trail versions and the long and grueling climb used in the 2021 World Championships, which would be typical for Niskas. However, this information is not used.

Oberstdorf’s Tour traditions include that at this stage of the winter there is a shortage of frost necessary for snowmaking at an altitude of about 800 meters.

Sunday’s online camera images from Ried’s ski stadium show that there is no natural snow in the landscape and the temperature is briskly on the plus side in the weather forecast.

Val Müstair, Switzerland:

World Cup 12/30 race, Tour de ski tour 2/7 race, 10 km pursuit (p):

Women: 1) Tiril Udnes Weng Norway 28.51.3 (ranking in split times 5th), 2) Kerttu Niskanen Finland –0.4 (1), 3) Frida Karlsson Sweden –0.6 (4), 4) Anne Kjersti Kalvå Norway –1.9 (3), 5) Lotta Udnes Weng Norway –21.8 (9), 6) Katharina Hennig Germany –41.9 (2), 7) Rosie Brennan USA –44.9 (3), 8 ) Heidi Weng Norway –1.03.3 (9), 9) Nadine Fähndrich Switzerland –1.03.5 (31), 10) Astrid Öyre Slind Norway –1.03.9 (8),

…other Finns: 16) Anne Kyllönen –1.25.6 (11), 18) Krista Pärmäkoski –1.27.2 (14), 21) Jasmi Joensuu –1.36.8 (18), 44) Katri Lylynperä –2.35.3 (44), 61) Jasmin Kähärä –4.33,4 (62), 62) Anni Alakoski –4.52,9 (61).

Tour de ski: 1) TU Weng 31.13, 2) Niskanen 31.13, 3) Karlsson 31.13, 4) Kalvå –2 seconds behind, 5) LU Weng –22, 6) Hennig –42,

…other Finns: 16) Anne Kyllönen –1.25, 18) Krista Pärmäkoski –1.27, 21) Jasmi Joensuu –1.37, 44) Katri Lylynperä –2.35, 61) Jasmin Kähärä –4.33, 62) Anni Alakoski –4.53.

Men: 1) Johannes Hösflot Kläbo Norway 25.55.0 (12), 2) Pål Golberg Norway –10.2 (6), 3) Federico Pellegrino Italy –10.2 (15), 4) Simen Hegstad Krüger Norway –28, 0 (4), 5) Sindre Björnestad Skar Norway –29.6 (19), 6) Martin Lövström Nyenget Norway –33.4 (1), 7) William Poromaa Sweden –33.8 (5), 8) Michal Novak Czech Republic –34.1 (25), 9) Hans Christer Holund Norway –34.7 (2), 10) Didrik Tönseth Norway –35.2 (6),

… Finns: 14) Iivo Niskanen –52.3 (8), 16) Perttu Hyvärinen –56.0 (10), 33) Markus Vuorela –1.45.9 (29), 55) Lauri Lepistö –2.20.5 ( 53), 56) Ville Ahonen’s Finland –2.25.0 (55).

Tour de ski: 1) Kläbo 27.49, 2) Pellegrino –10, 3) Golberg –10, 4) Krüger –28, 5) Skar –29, 6) Nyenget –33,

… Finns: 14) Niskanen –52, 16) Hyvärinen –56, 33) Vuorela –1.45, 55) Lepistö –2.20, 56) Ahonen Finland –2.25.