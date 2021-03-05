Comment The corona situation in Estonia is the second worst in Europe, but at the border the issue did not seem to be of much interest

The corona situation in Estonia is the second worst in Europe, but border control seems cumbersome, writes Alma Onali, HS’s Baltic assistant.

Shipping companies have, since the end of February, required passengers traveling from Estonia to Finland to prove a negative test result before boarding a ship in accordance with THL’s recommendations.

Finland has imposed strict travel restrictions to prevent the spread of infections. The coronavirus situation in Estonia is the second worst in Europe. The incidence rate for the last two weeks is 1,153 cases per 100,000 people. For comparison: in Helsinki, the same number is 360.

Only necessary commuting is allowed from Estonia. The number of passengers from Estonia to Finland is very small, but there are still passengers.

I came from Tallinn itself to Finland on Thursday by day boat. I had taken the test two days earlier, as the test result must be no more than 72 hours old. The test with its certificates cost more than 60 euros.

In the port of Tallinn, I showed the test certificate on the screen of my phone to the port staff. The inspector glanced quickly at the screen, and then pointed me forward.

He did not check when the test was taken, whether the certificate was genuine, let alone what the result of the test had been.

Based on this experience, I could travel all spring with the same test certificate if just seeing the Synlab logo is enough to cross the border.

At the same time, the question arises as to the falsified test certificates that have been detected throughout Europe. At worst, there has been a queue of up to a week for paid coronavirus tests in Estonia. Long queues for testing may entice peaks to get you to travel faster.

I checked with the Estonian authorities. According to them, no forged certificates have been found when traveling from Estonia to Finland.

Helsinki at the port, all passengers were asked to fill in contact information on paper in case of tracing. You can go for a test in the port voluntarily, no one is forced to do so. Information leaflets were distributed to everyone and reminded of voluntary quarantine. Upon leaving the terminal, passengers are thoroughly informed.

However, even at the end of Helsinki, no one asked to see my Estonian test certificate. I was also not asked to prove that I booked a second test in Finland. The passport was checked.

Director of Health and Substance Abuse Services of the City of Helsinki Leena Turpeinen told HS this weekthat there is currently no need for stricter, mandatory measures in Helsinki, as the test results are checked in the country of origin.

It may be that a bored inspector happened to me. Maybe he was determined to trust people. Or no one just cares.

Of course, a negative test result for my own soul is lightening. I will be happy to take the test again in Finland.