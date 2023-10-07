Comment | The continental plates of Finnish ice hockey are crumbling – the reason is the brazen behind-the-scenes game of the Espoo team

The static state of the SM league, which has been going on for years, has now ended and that is a good thing, writes Teemu Suvinen.

Last spring a big uproar broke out when the SM League announced that it would close the doors of the series for the 2024–2025 season. The setback was severe for Kiekko-Espo, which had been preparing for a long time to submit a league application this fall.

Throughout the summer, Kiekko-Espoo moderately communicated that it was totally dissatisfied with the SM league’s decision.

In autumn, the people of Espoo decided to play a really hard game.

Kiekko-Espoo sent a letter to each league club, in which they sought answers from the SM league about which criteria can be obtained by fulfilling the SM league license.

In their letter, Kiekko-Espoo announced that if there are no clear instructions, the club will have to find out from the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (KKV) whether the SM league is restricting competition and whether the series therefore violates the Competition Act.

Kiekko-Espoo set Thursday as the deadline for obtaining the criteria.

Kiekko-Espoo celebrated the Mestis championship last spring.

On Wednesdayi.e. one day before the deadline set by Kiekko-Espoo, SM-liiga unexpectedly announced that it would still accept license applications for the 2024–2025 season in accordance with the license conditions valid from 2018 until 2018.

Kiekko-Espoo has confirmed that it will apply for a league place.

Kiekko-Espoo chose a really tough strategy and got their way. The SM league didn’t want to fight with Kiekko-Espo “through the courts”, because the dispute would have brought the league a lot of negative publicity.

It was also understood in the leadership of the SM league that June’s decision not to accept applications does not hold water. In addition to the fact that, in the worst case, the decision could be interpreted as a restriction of competition, it would violate the mutual agreement between the SM League and the Ice Hockey Federation. It has been agreed that you can enter the SM league with the help of a license procedure.

Why then did the SM league make a questionable decision in terms of its own contract in the first place?

The members of the SM League thought in the spring that it would be better to calm the situation down for a while, create new license conditions and a series system model, and then give equal opportunities to all new clubs interested in a league place to strive for the SM League under the new conditions.

“ Some of the league bosses have experienced Kiekko-Espoo’s aggressive strategy as a threat.

Some of the decision-makers in the SM league’s inner circle were already of the opinion in the spring that the decision is not reasonable but violates the mutual agreement between the SM league and the Ice Hockey Federation. When Kiekko-Espoo was ready to go far with the matter, the SM League withdrew its decision.

SM league it was not worth starting an argument with Kiekko-Espoo also because, according to Sanoma’s information, the league is very likely to decide on big changes in the direction of a more open series system at its general meeting next week.

In such large line bets, two-thirds of the clubs in the SM League, or at least ten clubs, must agree on the matter. According to insider information, this majority has now very likely been found.

Already next week, the SM league will probably decide on big changes that will please many hockey fans, but the details will still be discussed after the big line decision.

However, Kiekko-Espoo is not going to wait for the changes to take place. The club said on Thursday that it had already collected a total of three million euros in league project money from 19 different investors.

Kim Hirschovits (left) and CEO Aku Kallonen want to join the SM league.

Despite this, the SM league’s decision-making bodies are skeptical about Kiekko-Espoo’s financial conditions for long-term operation at the league level. This is quite justified, as the previous Espoo clubs Blues and Espoo United went bankrupt.

In addition to this, the SM league has recent examples of how difficult it has been for the teams that emerged from Mestis, especially Jukurei and Sport, to succeed in the SM league both competitively and financially.

Kiekko-Espoon the way of working has not pleased everyone.

Some of the league bosses have experienced Kiekko-Espoo’s aggressive strategy as a threat. When applying for a league place, the people of Espoo are faced with a lot of reasons already because of Espoo’s dark puck history, and the offensive line chosen by the club does not mitigate the treatment in the least.

The tactic chosen by Kiekko-Espoo is of course understandable, because the club’s search time for league promotion is now, when the Joker’s project is just beginning.

The plans presented by Kiekko-Espoo on Thursday sound very promising, but still the most critical clause in the SM league’s license conditions for the club is this:

The club that is applying for a league place has, even before submitting the league license application, demonstrated that its operations are operationally and financially profitable in the long term for several seasons.

The article in question leaves room for interpretation to the license committee, and Espoo’s loss of almost 400,000 euros last season, for example, does not look good in this view.

Kiekko-Espoo must be able to really convince in its application that the club has credible financial plans far into the future.

It is also worth noting that in the current license conditions, for example, the fulfillment of the financial section mentioned above is specifically required of new applicants, and Espoo cannot therefore be compared to clubs playing in the SM league, which have made losses in recent years.

Continental plates are shaking things up in Finnish ice hockey now.

Next week, the guidelines for the new SM league will probably be announced, and Kiekko-Espoo wants to secure its place in the league before the license conditions are updated and the league system is renewed.

The static state of the SM league, which has been going on for years, has now ended. That is the advantage of Finnish ice hockey.

Correction 7.10. 8:11 a.m.: In the caption of the story, it was wrongly claimed that Kiekko-Espoo had beaten Jokerit Mesti in the opening round. In fact, the Jokers won the match.