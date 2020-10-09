Comment The Coalition violated the “coronary peace” of politics by attacking Krista Kiuru – but why right now?

The Coalition Party seems to have decided that as the crisis drags on, it must also be able to pursue opposition policy with a corona, HS journalist Teemu Muhonen writes in his comment.

“Such in the midst of the crisis, there are no opposition parties and governing parties in this Chamber. There are parliamentarians and people on the issue of the Finnish nation here. ”

I saw the prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) commended the opposition in March for supporting the introduction of a stand-by law and government interest rate restrictions. Throughout the spring, opposition parties, for example, refrained from making intermediate questions about the treatment of the corona crisis.

The Treasury minister Matti Vanhanen (Central) thanked the opposition for this last last week.

Teemu Muhonen­

Today on Friday, however, the Coalition broke the “coronary peace” in one fell swoop. In the parliamentary budget debate, the party focused on criticizing the government’s face mask recommendations. Party finally said he expressed distrust Minister for Family and Basic Services responsible for crisis management To Krista Kiuru (sd).

Why right now?

Coalition Party The mistrust expressed by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health in May is focused on a mask survey commissioned by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health in May. Chairman of the Parliamentary Group Kai Mykkänen and Member of Parliament Mia Laihon According to (Kok), there is “serious reason to suspect” that the Ministry, led by Kiuru, guided the outcome of the investigation and misled Finns.

The allusion to political guidance is harsh, and the Coalition Party has no clear evidence to support it. Professor Emerita, who conducted the study Marjukka Mäkelä denied In an interview with New Finland on Friday claim of political guidance sharply.

Communication between the government and the authorities about the use of face masks is in any case seemed partly confused. Most likely, the Coalition would have wanted to sue the government for it as early as the spring. As the party did not dare to do so in exceptional circumstances, it is now challenging the government in retrospect.

No real new information has come. Marin said at Question Time on Thursday that the poor availability of masks in the spring was one reason for not giving a broad mask recommendation. However, he stated in Parliament as early as May that there were not enough useful surgical masks available.

“ The duration of the crisis is essential.

One the reason for the timing of the coalition can be found in a press release sent by the party on Friday.

“The corona crisis may continue for a long time to come,” Mia Laiho began her argument about overthrowing Kiuru.

The duration of the crisis is essential. In the spring, the opposition moderated to support the government in exceptional circumstances, even if it flipped politically. The SDP’s support remains high, while the heated economic debate of recent weeks did not raise Yle’s coalition either. in a fresh poll.

The Coalition Party knows that as the crisis drags on, supporting the government’s interest rate policy will soon be politically costly for the party. Therefore, the party seems to have decided that it must be able to pursue opposition policy also by dealing with the corona crisis.

Coalition however, does not challenge the entire government to deal with the coronary crisis. A large number of Finns have considered the government’s crisis measures successful. Thanks have also been shared by some coalition representatives such as Ben Zyskowicz.

By choosing Minister Kiuru as the target of the dumping attempt, the Coalition Party is trying to wedge inside the government.

It has also not been unclear to the public that, for example, the Minister of Economic Affairs of Kiuru and the city center Mika Lintilän (Central) collaboration is not just about dancing with roses.

“Believe now! I don’t know what is planned there, ”Lintilä sighed on Tuesday the question of journalists about the corona operations being prepared under the leadership of Kiuru.

By voting for Kiuru’s trust, the Coalition is forcing the people of the center to swallow their frustration and show their support for Kiuru.

Next Wednesday’s vote of confidence will bring the coronary crisis to the House of Representatives in a different way than ever before. It is not surprising that the violation of the “coronary peace” takes place precisely with face masks, which have become a political symbol of crisis management as a whole.