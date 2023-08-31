Comment | The club’s efficiency finally brought a place in the group games – fortunately Farul’s defense leaked

This season and its difficult European games may force the Club’s management to do self-examination and analysis of what it could do better, writes HS sports reporter Ari Virtanen.

HJK managed at the last crucial moment to win the second doubles match from the summer Euro qualifiers, and it secured HJK’s entry to the Conference League and the autumn group games.

The matches weren’t any real joy until the last qualifying game, where HJK unleashed a surprising number of attacks on the defensive end of Romanian Farul.

Bojan Radulovic secured a 3–2 victory in the match pair with two goals. HJK secured a place in the Eurocup competition for the third time in a row.

The season threatened to become an Intermission for the Club after two successful seasons rich in prize money. Now the Club’s European games will continue well into the fall. It became a feather in the cap for the head coach for the rest of the season For Toni Korkekunnan.

Present season and its difficult European games may force the Club’s management to do introspection and analysis of what it could do better.

Toni Koskelan the championship he coached last season took the Club to the easy path of the Champions in the Eurocup qualifiers, and the victory over Larne in the first Eurocup game partly ensured that HJK’s qualifying games continued until the end of the summer.

After that first win, HJK only beat Molde and then lost five straight matches before Farul. In the first European game against Larne, HJK had more goal attempts than the opponent, and in the six games after that, HJK lost the goal attempts by clear numbers. Then, fortunately, the Romanian Farul came along.

This season’s performances in the qualifying games pale in comparison to last summer’s performances in particular. At that time, HJK won five of their eight European games in the qualifiers and lost only two.

This time, HJK won three matches and lost five. The truth is that, coached by Koskela, HJK won three pairs of matches as the underdogs last season, which was a great performance.

In two Koskela and the sports manager leaving HJK were seen in the consecutive group stage place Miika Takkulan handprint. For this season, Takkula was no longer building the team in the same way.

When HJK is at the bottom of its resources every year compared to its international opponents, it must succeed in the best possible way in coaching and team building.

HJK should find an overachiever like Koskela somewhere as head coach. Next season’s head coach has not been chosen yet. That choice says a lot about the kind of ambition the club has.

Correction at 21:17. In the article, it was previously incorrectly stated that HJK won the pair of matches with 3–1 goals.