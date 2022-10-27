Comment | The club suffered their bitterest defeat of the season when David Browne’s dream goal was disallowed

The Europa League matches are magical at their best, and that was also the case from the match between HJK and the Italian Serie A club AS Roma. However, the match will be recorded in that compartment of bitter defeats, where there are strips of jostling packed along with the defeats, writes HS’s sports reporter Ari Virtanen.

I’m working the stadium exploded three times on Thursday night. First from the home team’s euphoric goal celebration twice, and then from the angry storm of screams after the disallowed goal. What would have happened if by David Browne wouldn’t a dizzying equalizer with a quarter of an hour before the end have been disallowed? HJK would have leveled at 2-2 and could still fight for a win.

The verdict was certainly right, and in the situation HJK had a handful of bad luck. HJK made the almost impossible possible, and only missed one by Malik Abubakar to the end of the hand wave from the rise to the levels. Abubakar’s hand hit a Roma defender in the face, disallowing Browne’s world-class goal.

In the opening period the home team HJK fought well against the superior opponent AS Roma in advance, and the episode finally ended in a disappointing by Tammy Abraham finish five minutes before the break.

The beginning of the second period was packed full of hope, when he unexpectedly became a goal scorer in his old days Perparim Hetemaj scored HJK’s equaliser by Lucas Lingman and by Malik Abubakar after a good initialization.

Then came another cold shower on the necks of the home crowd, when the HJK topper Arttu Hoskonen scored an own goal.

And finally, the most bitter situation of all, when David Browne scored the equalizer with his wonderful long shot, but after video review, the goal was disallowed. The shot bounced off Tammy Abraham’s leg and into the top corner of the goal, and the stadium exploded a second time. And for the third time the Home Audience screamed furiously after the video review, but this time out of rage and disappointment.

Europa League matches are magical at best, and that was also the case from the match between HJK and Italian Serie A club AS Roma. However, the match will be recorded in that compartment of bitter losses, where there are strips of jostling packed along with the losses.

As fate would have it, Browne’s goal was disallowed precisely because of Abubakar’s hand-waving. His unlucky placement contributed to HJK only getting a draw in their second home match against Ludogorets.

After the championship was secured, HJK suffered a figurative championship hangover for a week, and as a result there were miserable losses in the Europa League match in Bulgaria and at home against KuPS.

When the championship had been celebrated enough, it was time to wash the face. The team certainly did.

HJK pretty much got a clean slate for their struggle against a superior opponent. Many Club players played one of their best games of the season. Lucas Lingman will probably be replaying the brilliant pass to Hetemaj’s goal in his mind for a long time. Aapo Halme impressed with an equal turn against Roma power forward Tammy Abraham. Not to mention Santeri from Väänäsewho once again played a good match.

Despite the loss, HJK left a good memory of itself in the last home game of the season.