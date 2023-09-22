Comment | The club now also plays for other Finns – fingers crossed in the provinces

Hardly ever before has the office of KuPS, FC Honga and other teams that often fight for medals kept their fingers crossed for the club as much as now, writes HS sports reporter Ari Virtanen.

HJK does not play for points in the Conference League only for himself but also for other league clubs. The first match ball from the first match of the group stage did not yet bring the desired result of the other Veikkausliiga clubs, but ended with the Club losing 2–3.

HJK has played its best games this season against international opponents, and on Thursday it showed once again that it can put big clubs in trouble on its home field. To the disappointment of the home crowd, PAOK’s 2–1 goal came with a really lucky, strange curling shot that bounced through the post and into the goal. A goalkeeper who otherwise played well To Jesse Öst and the entire HJK defense suffered some sort of convulsion.

HJK’s chase ended with PAOK’s counterattack and the third goal. Bojan Radulovic scored the tying goal at the end of overtime.

Even a draw would have been a respectable and satisfactory result against the big Greek club PAOK. In the opening period, HJK kept PAOK at bay and even scored a great opening goal Hassane Bandén with a header from a corner kick situation.

HJK’s Euro autumn is exceptionally exciting for other Veikkausliiga clubs as well. Hardly ever before have the offices of other clubs kept their fingers crossed for the Club as much as now. This season’s performances in the European games will affect the summer 2025 qualifiers.

Finland is currently ranked 37th in the European Football Association’s ranking list. If HJK ​​takes even a point in the Conference League, Finland will move up two positions, past Armenia and Ireland. But from the point of view of HJK’s domestic competitors, it would be essential for Finland to rise to 34th place. That would guarantee substantial incentives for Finnish clubs. This calculation has been checked by Pallloittito’s experts.

Then the winner of the Finnish Cup would be able to start the European games in the first qualifying round of the Europa League. And secondly: The Veikkausliiga runner-up would be able to start the Conference League qualifiers from the second qualifying round.

In practice so the situation is that HJK should play a little better in their initial group than Kazakhstan’s Astana or Kosovo’s Ballkani who play in the same competition. One more win for HJK than either of the aforementioned would bring Finland the desired jackpot and more prize money.

The teams of the Faroe Islands, Iceland and Bosnia, the countries behind Finland, should get so many points that overtaking Finland seems unlikely.

The matter was fixed at 23:00. Contrary to what was erroneously stated earlier in the story, Finland’s ranking on the ranking list does not affect the summer 2024 qualifiers, but the summer 2025 qualifiers.