Comment | The circle closes in China, when the pandemic that started as a cover-up ends with mother lies

Even Chinese President Xi will never know the number of Chinese people dying from the coronavirus disease, writes HS’s foreign correspondent Pekka Mykkänen.

China’s president Xi Jinping has met with the leaders of Hong Kong and Macau during the rest of the week.

In addition, he emphasized in his speech how China’s agricultural production should be modernized.

Xi Jinping has warmly congratulated Slovenia’s first female president Nataša Pirc Musaria. According to Xi, the practical cooperation between China and Slovenia in various areas of life has led to fruitful achievements.

Here are three pieces of news that China’s state media spectacularly displayed on Sunday.

Ordinary Chinese are not at all interested in what Xi does and says. They are of so little interest that they are not even annoying.

Chinese people at a pharmacy in Nanjing city on December 15.

The Chinese the real number one topic of conversation is the covid-19 pandemic, which has been raging in the country for the last few weeks, putting tens of millions of Chinese in sickbeds and killing thousands.

China, or the Communist Party, or Xi, decided at the beginning of December to give up the policy of zero infection, and now it is expected what kind of destruction will be caused by the virus bomb thrown into the crowd of 1.4 billion insufficiently vaccinated people.

On Sunday, China’s National Health Commission decided to stop publishing coronavirus statistics. This was probably due to the fact that no one believes in them anymore, neither in China nor in the world.

At the end of the week leaked to the western media Vice Director of the Chinese Agency for Infectious Diseases Sun Yang’s the estimate to be presented, according to which there would have been almost 250 million corona infections in China during December. According to a more moderate British estimate, there would be well over a million new infections in the country every day and around 5,000 deaths every day.

Who would even know these things. Lower-level officials are afraid of higher-level officials, and everyone is afraid of Xi Jinping, which makes it difficult to get a picture of the situation even from the decision-makers at the core of the machinery.

In Qingdao alone, with a population of nine million, around half a million new corona infections are recorded every day, the city’s health director Bo Tao slipped into the public eye on Friday. The information was quickly censored out of the Chinese media.

According to official statistics, Saturday was the fourth day of recovery in China, when no one died from the corona and 4,128 new infections were recorded. There are officially approximately the same number of corona deaths as in Finland, i.e. a few thousand.

Qingdao and the distortion of the entire country’s situation and the decision to stop publishing new tampered infection numbers completely closes the historical circle. In China, the corona epidemic started three years ago with the concealment of a new viral disease from the whole world, and it ends with lies about the seriousness of the disease to China’s own citizens.

December 30 will be three years since the 34-year-old ophthalmologist from Wuhan Li Wenliang posted a small group message on the social media application WeChat, in which he said that the Sars epidemic might have made a return to China.

However, it was not the Sars-CoV-1 virus that terrified China and the world in 2002–2003 and caused several thousand deaths, but Sars-2 or Sars-CoV-2, which causes the covid-19 disease. It is the seventh known type of coronavirus that causes diseases in humans and is the worst in its consequences.

After the group message sent by Li, the Chinese authorities, who had known about the new disease for some time, realized that the disease could no longer be hidden. Less than a day later on December 31, 2019 China reports to the World Health Organization (WHO). “from a pneumonia tumor of unknown cause in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China” and the rest is history.

As per the Chinese administrative culture, ophthalmologist Li was not praised for disseminating vital information. At the beginning of January, he was hauled off to the police station, where he received a stern interview and a serious warning for spreading false information: “If you pout, show no remorse and continue your illegal actions, you will be punished according to the law!” Do you understand?” the police had clamped down on Lille.

Li said he understood and went back to his work. Until a few days later, he got a corona infection from his cataract patient, from which he died.

Ophthalmologist Li Wenliang three or four days before his death in the Corona Ward of Wuhan Central Hospital on February 3, 2020.

Lin the date of death has remained unclear. It was first reported that he died in the evening of February 6, but the information began to be frantically removed from social and traditional media in the wee hours of the night. Even the mouthpiece of the Communist Party, the Kansan daily newspaper had reported about the man’s death and the WHO expressed its condolences over the matter.

It is possible that rumors of Li’s death were premature. But it is more likely that somewhere in the administrative quarters of Beijing, tight meetings were held in the wee hours of the night, where the themes were reputation management and the stability of society.

The propaganda authorities understood that the news of Li’s death was already spreading among the Chinese people like a virus of the worst kind. Officially, he was admitted to the afterlife at 2:58 am on February 7th, according to the announcement of the Wuhan Central Hospital.

The Communist Party was probably startled by the anger shown by the citizens about Li’s death and the concealment of corona information. It was also troublesome that the doctor who had been tutored by the police had become a hero of freedom of speech.

In April 2020, Li was named a “martyr” like thirteen other Chinese who died on the “frontline” of the corona virus. A news report from the Xinhua news agency that reported on the matter mentioned that Li was a member of the Communist Party.

Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Li Wenling were the first fatalities of the pandemic. According to estimates presented by experts, at least one million and maybe two million Chinese may die from corona in the near future, now that efforts to suppress the disease have been abandoned.

Even Xi Jinping will never know the exact number of dead. The culture of fear and secrecy he maintains takes care of that, where good deeds can turn into mistakes and bad decisions into heroic deeds praised by the official historiography.