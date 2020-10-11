Comment The championship trophy can be handed over to Lewis Hamilton now

Hamilton’s seventh World Championship is almost certain, although there are still six races left to run from the season.

Mercedes Lewis Hamilton demonstrated once again at the German Nürburgring that flawless driving is needed to win him. Valtteri Bottas could not do it, and in the end technical problems forced the Finn to suspend.

Before the break, however, Bottas had given up first place to his teammate by making a bad mistake in a depressed situation. Hamilton did not miss the opportunity but accepted the gift with satisfaction.

Eventually, Hamilton got to spray the fizzy drink, and there was more reason than usual.

Season the seventh victory eventually came off without its bigger race for Red Bull Max Verstappen at no point was he able to embarrass Hamilton.

First place meant that the point difference to the second Bottas of the World Series increased to 69 points. By winning the race, Bottas would have narrowed the gap to less than 40 points, which would still have been possible – albeit difficult – to catch up with the six remaining races.

Now there is practically no possibility.

Hamilton would have enough third places in the rest of the race to secure the championship. And even then, Bottas should win all the races to even get to threaten his teammate.

Hamilton will therefore most likely take the seventh world championship of his career. For he rises to the shared top of the all-time statistic legendary Michael Schumacherin with.

On Sunday Hamilton, 35, rose alongside “Schum” in all-time race wins. Both have driven to the checkered flag for the first time 91 times.

Hamilton got Schumacher on Sunday Mickfrom the helmet worn by this father at the time.

“He was my idol. I saw him dominate for so long that I couldn’t believe I would ever be by his side. ”

Paragraph the idol remains second in the statistic as the next race will be run on October 25 in Portugal.