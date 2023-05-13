Comment | The championship battle has begun: KuPS, who are on a winning streak, will put HJK in a tight spot

HJK’s game has fluctuated a little too much in the first third of the season. It has to regain its reliability in order to keep the challengers behind it, writes HS sports reporter Ari Virtanen.

To the betting league apparently the much-desired championship fight was achieved, when KuPS won its fifth consecutive victory and SJK played its fifth consecutive undefeated match. On Saturday, KuPS was at the top of the league before HJK went from a losing position to a home win at home and returned to the top of the league.

Master coach Jani Honkavaara in command, KuPS has turned into a result-making machine again. After the change of coach, KuPS has won nothing but victories.

After Saturday’s win over Honka, KuPS went top of the league before HJK beat Inter in Töölö later in the afternoon to take back the top spot.

With this wound, it seems that SJK can also fight for the championship. SJK moved to within three points of HJK ​​and has two games less played than HJK and KuPS.

The club the situation became easier when the team returned to a winning position at home on Saturday after two winless games. After a confusing opening period, Klubi took control of the game, and Inter got tired.

In the opening period, Inter made the game difficult for the home team with their tight defensive play and sharp attacks. HJK’s attacks were often stifled when entering the attacking third, and repeatedly the wing players had to turn the passes down.

One of HJK’s problems is that its offensive game in the early season has been largely on the left wing and Topi Keskinen depending on the surprise.

HJK’s reliability of performance has been affected by numerous injuries. On Saturday, the head coach Toni Koskela had to replace three injured players on the field and put semi-fit players on the field. Those who came from the exchange to the second period Miro Tenho and Perparim Hetemaj made the winning plays desired by the head coach, which turned the match in the Club’s favor.

HJK’s game has fluctuated a little too much in the first third of the season. It needs to regain its confidence in performance to keep the challengers behind it.