Comment | The champagne is no longer flowing – the glory of Finnish alpine skiing has come to a harsh end

Alpine skiing broke away from the Finnish Ski Association in 2008 and founded its own association. Now the money has run out and there may be a return to the care of the Ski Federation, writes sports journalist Ari Pusa.

Any is not forever. It is also the harsh truth of Finnish alpine skiing, whose glory days are far behind.

Alpine skiing broke away from the Finnish Ski Association in 2008 and founded its own association, Ski Sport Finland. In the same rytäkä, cross-country skiing was organized into the Maastohiihto ry and ski jumping was organized into the combined Finnjumping ry.

Finnjumping ry and Maastohiihto ry later closed their operations as financially unprofitable and returned to the Ski Federation.

In practice, founding my own association was to stop ski jumping competition, when hundreds of thousands of euros in debt accumulated in four years.

Now also the alpine group’s joyous trips to Levi and the Alps are over. Champagne no longer flows and luxury cars flash with Ski Sport Finland logos, like in the association’s heyday.

What was going on when Ski Sport Finland got profitable sponsorship contracts and the sport became interested Kalle Palander and Tanja Poutiainen with success companies.

Mightily according to the information, Ski Sport Finland’s equity is around EUR 300,000 in the red. In practice, it means that association activities are over and there may be a bitter return to the care of the Ski Association. The association has no debts.

In addition to alpine skiing, freestyle sports belong to Ski Sport Finland.

According to Iltalehti, the association’s return to the Ski Federation has been negotiated for a long time. HS’s information says the same. The federal council of the Ski Federation will decide on the merger in the fall, when the final report is completed.

From the ski association’s point of view, the merger is not profitable: the association’s own finances are also known to be in bad shape.

Chairman of the Federation Council of the Ski Association Arto Tolonen admitted For Iltalehti, that the situation is “tense and tight”. Chairman of the Ski Association Markku Haapasalmi denies talk of a giant loss.

Ski Association suffered losses of 1.6 million euros just from the Lahti World Ski Championships in the winter of 2017. In total, the debt accumulated was about 2.8 million euros. After that, the union managed to overcome its debt burden.

In order to pay the debts, the association signed a 15-year payment arrangement agreement with Lahti Events Oy. The operations of Lahti Events Oy ended this year, but its benefits and receivables are now overseen until the end by KOKO Lahti Oy.

The fiscal year of the skiing association was supposed to end on Wednesday, May 31, but it was extended to the end of October.

With the transfer of the financial statements, the results of the Ski Federation can be made to look better, when 30 percent of the sport’s TV money comes in in the fall. According to Haapasalmi, the fiscal year of the Ski Association will be from November 1 to 31 in the future. October