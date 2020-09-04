Comment The center’s chairmanship is heating up: My eyebrows pulled out a deck of cards and Saarikko answered with the same measure.

Annika Saarikko is strong in preliminary speculation for chairing the city center. Surprises can be seen in the Vice Presidential Competition.

Downtown the party meeting begins on Friday at 3 p.m., and the atmosphere in the presidential race begins to intensify. The party chairman will be elected on Saturday afternoon.

Although there are four candidates for the presidency, the competition has intensified with two candidates, Katri Kulmunin and Annika Saarikon struggle. When one strikes, the other responds two to it harder.

Yesterday, Thursday, the duo struggled with Kekkonen.

My eyebrows posted a picture on Facebook in the morning where she is laying flowers Urho Kaleva Kekkonen to the grave in Hietaniemi, Helsinki.

In his post, Kulmuni highlighted Urho Kekkonen’s role as an industrial and regional politician. Both are also key themes in Kulmun’s presidency campaign.

My eyebrows wrote:

Kekkonen’s role was central to the growth of Finnish industry after the war. It reflected the role of investment and a strong state. Today, of course, the role of the state is different, but promoting the investment environment throughout Finland is, of course, still central to regional policy thinking.

Opponent Annika Saarikko did not lie on the fire. Saarikko published his own Kekkos article on his blog.

In his writing, Saarikko emphasized Kekkonen’s importance as a foreign politician.

Saarikko wrote:

He was strongly building the line of Finnish foreign policy, thanks to which Finland is today what it is internationally: valued and stable and secure.

Kulmunin and the timing of Saarikko’s Kekkos writings was, of course, due to the fact that Thursday, September 3, marked the 120th anniversary of Urho Kekkonen’s birth.

But there could be other reasons for that. One of the background influencers of the center said that the historical heroes of the party are strongly highlighted in the center whenever the party is doing badly.

Now it goes.

Published on Thursday by Yle in the support survey support for the center continued to fall there with about 11 percent knowing. Not even the presidential campaign has made the curve just jerk up.

Annika Saarikko in his own writing Kekkos also referred to the spiritual father of the center-peasant union Santeri Alkioon. Not by name, though, but by speaking of the “idea of ​​humanity”.

It is a deep-embryonic term that is always repeated in downtown evenings.

The central humanist idea also works in today’s foreign policy, Archipelago wrote.

Katri Kulmuni however, surprised. He did not bring up the Item but the Marshal CGE Mannerheim. According to Kulmun, Mannerheim is the second great figure in Finnish history alongside Kekkonen.

In his article, Kulmuni told how in one of the downtown presidency panels, candidates had been asked to nominate someone they admired, not a central Finnish influencer.

According to Kulmun, the competitors had named them Lauri Ihalainen and Ilkka Kanervan.

“For my part, I brought up Mannerheim,” Kulmuni wrote. The bet was cunning, as the reader was left with the impression that the competitors would appreciate the former chairman of the SAK and the Coalition Party MP more than the Marshal of Finland.

It could be estimated that Kulmuni defeated Saarikko in Thursday’s race.

However, that may not be enough, as it strongly seems that Kulmuni will disappear to Saariko on Saturday in the presidential election.

In all preliminary assessments, Saarikko’s election as chairman is considered probable.

Saturday a party secretary is also elected to the center. Current party secretary Riikka Pirkkalainen bows to the next season, for he does not seem to be a contender.

Instead, the vice presidential election is likely to become interesting.

There are three vice-presidential seats and three candidates have registered for the competition: MPs Hilkka Kemppi and Pasi Kivisaari mixed Riikka Pakarinen.

It may well be that, however, only three of these three candidates will be elected.

The Center Party Conference will first hold a presidential election. After the presidential election, there is still the opportunity to register for the vice-presidential election.

Preliminary estimates have speculated that the parliamentary candidate for the presidency Petri Honkonen will be third in the vote – but will still do well.

It is therefore very possible that Honkonen will join the vice presidential election after the election of the source – and may well be elected.

Vice Presidential Competition a Member of Parliament is also likely to register Markus Lohi.

Even Salmon’s solution depends on the outcome of the presidential election, even if he is not a candidate. If Annika Saarikko takes the chair, then Markus Lohi will probably register for the vice chair competition.

When Kulmun wins, Salmon will not run, as in that case he would have no chance in the election. You are both Salmon and Kulmuni from the same Lapland constituency.