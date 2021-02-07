Comment The center is in crisis, so it may have to resort to traditional means, namely a policy of will and fraud

In municipal elections, one should keep quiet about the price of petrol and the EU stimulus fund, even though they can decide the election, writes Marko Junkkari.

Municipal elections approaching again leads to a Wittgensteinian situation in which one gets stuck on what is allowed to be talked about and what is not.

Philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein said in his time that what cannot be spoken of must be kept silent.

In municipal elections, one should keep quiet about general politics and instead talk about local issues: local schools and health centers. And that’s how it is. Indeed, the municipal council does not decide on the EU stimulus fund or fuel taxation.

But Basic Finns want to talk about them.

A vote for basic Finns is a vote against government policy – a vote for government parties is a vote in favor of government policy, is declared in the basic Finnish municipal election program.

Basic Finns are trying to make the municipal elections a government vote of confidence, which has already been resented by various parties. Maybe not. In municipal elections, there has almost always been talk of something other than local services.

The year 2017 In the municipal elections, the SDP, the Greens and other opposition parties seek to turn electoral debates into Juha Sipilän (central) government competitiveness agreement and training cuts.

The 2012 municipal elections talked about the euro crisis, the Spanish support package and the establishment of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM). Before the autumn 2008 municipal elections, the war in Georgia and the financial crisis that had just begun in the United States spoke.

So it has been very far from a local school before, but less often the parties have been as open as the Basic Finns have now declared their tactical aspirations for national politics in their municipal election program.

Chairman of the Basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho said at the opening ceremony of the party’s municipal election campaign last week that the goal is to get support for the center to collapse. According to Halla-aho, this would force the city center to leave Sanna Marinin (sd) the government.

“When the center leaves, so does the government,” Halla-aho said stated.

In recent years in municipal elections, the people have often turned their thumbs down on the government.

In the 14 municipal elections held since 1964, the combined support of the governing parties has dropped as much as 11 times. In general, the Prime Minister’s Party has got the worst. In 2017, the center lost 1.1 percentage points of its support compared to the previous municipal elections. In 2012, the Prime Minister’s Party was the largest but lost 1.6 percentage points of support.

Prime minister Matti Vanhanen Under (middle) leadership, the center lost as much as 2.7 percentage points in the 2008 municipal elections.

Yle published on Thursday municipal election survey, where the SDP was in the lead with 20.3 percent support. In pre-speculation, the Sdp is indeed a favorite as the largest party.

However, the situation is by no means clear.

In Yle’s survey, the Basic Finns (18.8 per cent) and the Coalition Party (18.3 per cent) were very close to the Demar. It is worth remembering that the Coalition Party usually benefits from a low turnout in municipal elections.

Interestingly, although the municipal elections are approaching, the Prime Minister’s Party SDP has been allowed to be surprisingly calm from opposition attacks. For this it is thanks to the center, which seems to pull like a magnet everything negative to itself.

The situation in the city center is difficult, and the Basic Finns are doing their best to make it even more difficult.

A small but illustrative example was seen this week: Basic Finns published An advertisement in Lappilainen magazine, which calculated that the “red-green government option” increases the costs of a Lapland household by more than 3,000 euros a year.

The ad gave the impression that the government would have increased or decided to increase fuel taxes by 30 cents per liter. This is not the case.

This was a calculation from the Economic Survey, which estimated what kind of tax increases might have to be made to halve transport emissions by 2030 if the emissions target is only achieved through taxation.

In the advertisement, this theoretical calculation exercise was presented as a realized fact and it was also omitted to mention that the time span is the whole 2020s, not just this reign.

Central residents demand that basic Finns correct the incorrect claims in the advertisement.

Basic Finns hardly correct, and even if they did, it would hardly help the center.

Fuel price increases – whether real or not – fit so well with the prevailing story of the center as a “red-green government auxiliary party”.

It’s hard to get out of that story downtown. Sure, it has tried hard.

“We have to explain the green outputs all the time then. We’ve been in pain with it, ” said from the beginning of the week, the chairman of the parliamentary group in the center Antti Kurvinen.

This is the group leader of the Greens Jenni Pitko answered: “It would be good for the center, too, to sometimes focus on what they are doing, instead of constantly analyzing what others are doing and losing their temper.”

So the still life is pretty crazy.

The center fights against basic Finns by uniting its government partner with the Greens.

One policy the basic doctrine is that as the election approaches, the mood within the government tightens and the governing parties begin to take a tighter measure of each other.

For example, one could raise even the 2012 municipal elections, when the Prime Minister was the Coalition Party Jyrki Katainen and Sdp as Minister of Finance Jutta Urpilainen. In principle, the purple co-operation between the Coalition Party and the SDP went well in the government.

However, there was pain in the municipal election campaign, as Urpilainen staged an ideological dispute with the Prime Minister’s Party with the Coalition Party about the outsourcing of social and health services.

Probably as the spring municipal elections approach, clashes within the government will also be seen.

The central theme of the municipal elections will be the EU Recovery Fund. It does not make sense in itself: the municipal council has nothing to do with EU policy. Nevertheless, the stimulus fund is likely to affect the outcome of the municipal elections.

A particularly difficult recovery fund is for the center, where a large part of the electorate has been reluctant to integrate throughout EU membership.

“I find myself critical of the EU,” the center chair Annika Saarikko said last week to Yle A-talkin in the presidency exam. Saarikko regretted that in many cases “the EU is underperforming”.

Despite their pains, Saarikko and the center have so far remained on the government’s common line behind the stimulus package. And will probably stay there in the future.

However, it is not entirely certain. After all, the center is now in an existential crisis. The existence of the whole party may be at stake. In such a situation, it may be appropriate to introduce extreme or even the most traditional means.

It is known that some experienced centrists have had time to advise Saarikko that he should leave Prime Minister Sanna Mari to defend the recovery fund himself. Saarikko could remind you that the Prime Minister himself negotiated at the Brussels summit of its stimulus fund in the summer.

After that, the center could try to be on the whole subject Wittgensteinian elevator.

That, in their view, would be a central will policy. And opponents think, of course, that the stick always deceives.