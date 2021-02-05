Comment The center is barked as an auxiliary party to the government, but the claim is not true

It is surprising that the Coalition Party also cultivates the image of the center as an auxiliary party to the government, so that the Basic Finns would become the Prime Minister’s party.

Broadcasting published on Thursday municipal election support survey gave a barren picture of the state of the center. According to it, only 12.9 percent of citizens would vote for the center in municipal elections if the elections were held now.

It is a gruesome figure for a party that has had more power in the 21st century than any other party. For the past twenty years, the Center has been the largest party for 12 years and at the same time the Prime Minister’s Party.

The center still received 17.5 percent of the vote in the 2017 municipal elections. The party still has a very solid position in numerous municipalities. Finland the municipal map is quite green, and that color is not from green.

The party has already lost the kingdom, but now it is waging a defensive battle from municipality to municipality. The main opponent is the Basic Finns.

Downtown one key problem is that it is perceived in part even among its own as an auxiliary party to the government.

This image is maintained very well by the Basic Finns. The Coalition also hocks the same message.

Former supporters of the center have already moved to basic Finns. The party is doing its best to create an imagethat the municipal elections are indeed government elections, where the center is forced to leave the government after the defeat.

In the background is probably the dream of a new election so that the Basic Finns can try to become the largest party and possibly the Prime Minister’s party.

Auxiliary term commonly used in the context of the center in a derogatory and derogatory sense. The user of the word wants to give the picture that there is no power in the center, it only exists so that others can exercise power. In the painted horror image, power is exercised by leftists, environmentalists and opponents of car drivers.

The auxiliary party is an effective imagination that the media also likes to cultivate. It is also difficult to prove false in one sentence. In this case, in politics, the power of the image is again stronger than the truth.

Whatever one thinks of the center or the things it drives, one cannot say that the center has no power in government.

When I asked the insiders of the governing parties whether the center is an auxiliary party, everyone considered the argument mostly absurd. A representative of the Greens burst out laughing.

“ “This government is implementing a centralist policy on many issues and pretty much,” says one green influencer.

Conversations on the basis of a more accurate characterization would be a nasty party. The center is described almost as a more difficult party in the government than in the case. Only in environmental matters is the Greens considered equally difficult with the city center.

The most important guideline of the government, ie the government program, has been built quite a lot on the framework outlined by the Prime Minister’s Party SDP. However, the program was conducted in the spring of 2019 in a way that allowed an exceptionally large number of MPs to express their views on the program.

On very many issues, the shaper of the government Antti Rinne (sd) gave in to the demands of the centerso that an agreement can be reached within a reasonable time. The key requirements of the city center can be found in employment measures, among other things. “This government is implementing a centralist policy on many issues and pretty much,” says one green influencer. He does not want to say this sentence in any name in his own name.

Helsingin Sanomat according to an article published on Friday prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) the government has already taken as drastic action to pat the unemployed as Juha Sipilän (center) right-wing government.

The most significant of the Marin government’s employment measures in terms of employment has been the closure of the so-called pension pipeline, which was run by the center and left-wing whispered but eventually approved.

Government environmental measures would probably have been faster and stronger already if the center had not plowed against the wishes of the Greens and the Left.

The government would also have done quite a different family leave reform without the center. In corona activities, the center has made a loud noise on behalf of entrepreneurs. This is not how the auxiliary party works.

Rather, it could be said that there has hardly ever been such a lot of power in Finland for a party whose support is shaken in opinion polls by almost ten per cent.

The word auxiliary party is a way for basic Finns to come to power. It is surprising that the Coalition also pees this effort by cultivating the term, as the main opponent of the Coalition is also the Basic Finns.