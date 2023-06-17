Comment | The case of the Antonov plane seized by Canada once again revealed Russia’s duplicity

The Russian cargo airline Volga-Dnepr’s plane landed at Toronto Airport in February 2022. Since then, it hasn’t taken off.

The strangest is that almost nothing feels strange anymore.

Like, for example, the conflict that has erupted between Russia and Canada over the Russian-owned Antonov An-124 cargo plane.

The story of the Antonov in question tells a lot, even though the airplane giant, despite its size, is only a small side plot in the conflict started by Russia.

Antonov-plane is owned by the Russian cargo airline Volga-Dnepr. The plane landed at Toronto International Airport in the early days of the Russian war of aggression on February 27, 2022.

Unfortunately, the Antonov has not taken off from the field because Canada closed its airspace to Russian air traffic. The stages of the machine have been reported, for example, by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation CBC.

Canada, with a population of around 40 million, is a prosperous country and a strong supporter of Ukraine. In the Western sanctions front against Russia, it belongs to the squeamish top group. In part, this is because Canada has a large population of Ukrainian origin.

Last over the weekend the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau visited Kiev where he met the President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky and promised Ukraine more military aid.

The latest package is worth 500 million Canadian dollars, or about 350 million euros. During the war of aggression against Russia, Canada has supported Ukraine with approximately 5.5 billion euros.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi met last Saturday in Kyiv.

Trudeau’s during a visit to Canada the government announced, that it confiscated the Antonov plane. The seizure is in accordance with Canadian law and is based on the fact that the plane could be used in Russia’s war effort.

Now Canada plans to donate the cargo plane or the proceeds from its sale to Ukraine.

This is it Russia is in trouble.

“Russia is taking action [koneen haltuunottoa] as a cynical theft,” the Russian Foreign Ministry declared on Thursday after summoning Canada’s ambassador to Moscow for an interview.

Russia still characterized the seizure of Antonov as a “shameless” and “undisguised robbery”, as a result of which “the relations between Russia and Canada are at a breaking point”.

Oh really.

Russia seems to have forgotten that it has robbed entire industrial plants and companies from their western owners.

And what is much more important: Russia has cynically, shamelessly and in an undisguisedly horrible way robbed Ukraine of vast areas of land and tens of millions of people’s everyday life, millions of homes and at least tens of thousands of lives.

Wonderful is that Russia’s duplicity is so numb that it is no longer even surprising. Sometimes you really have to stop and think.

