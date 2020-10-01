Anyone who wants to appear progressive as a politician in Germany today cools their minds on the car manufacturers. Or, like Markus Söder, calls for the end of the combustion engine. Now tens of thousands of places wobble. Politicians claim that the company bosses are solely to blame. For real? A comment by Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis.

Beating the automotive industry has become a kind of German national sport – just as if the greened nation could wash itself of its sins of the past with it. The demand for a ban on the internal combustion engine is now not only flowing smoothly from the Greens and the Fridays-for-future-Kids. CSU boss Markus Söder, after all Prime Minister of the automotive state Bavaria, came out as a member of the club last week. He wants to end the combustion engines by 2035 at the latest.

Whether Germany will really save the climate if its cars no longer burn fossil fuels but instead run on electricity from coal and gas power plants remains to be seen. Likewise, whether the battery technology can meet the expectations placed on it in terms of its environmental friendliness. But that’s the way it is: with their frauds, the automakers have maneuvered themselves on the sidelines. Your lobbyists fall on deaf ears in Berlin today, even when they make reasonable arguments.

It gets really annoying, however, when politicians pretend they have nothing to do with the job losses that they are causing with their ambitious CO2 requirements and exit scenarios for the German key industry. Armin Laschet, CDU Prime Minister in North Rhine-Westphalia, accuses the automotive supplier Continental of “cold capitalism” because of its job cuts. But Conti is only doing what everyone in the industry is doing: canceling, cutting, firing in order to prepare for a future without combustion engines. An electric car can be built with significantly less labor. Whether the electric drive is the future or whether politicians are pushing manufacturers into an e-mobility that is not really ready for the market, as the Conti chief supervisor complains, remains to be seen. But one thing is already clear: Everyone in Germany, the automotive state, will have to bear the consequences together. Corporations. Workers. And politics, which would now too gladly slip from its responsibility.