Comment | The bronze medal won’t be enough for HIFK next year – continuity guarantees that there will be something better

HIFK’s bundle holds together its essential pieces perhaps better than any top club, writes sports reporter Riku Teiskonlahti.

20.4. 20:49

Helsinki IFK played in the bronze game for the fifth time in seven seasons. In a match where the feeling of disappointment hangs over the top, when the pursuit of the championship has ended a moment earlier. This time the result was a loss and fourth place.

In the 2019–20 season, the bronze medal game was not even played due to the corona virus, so of the last six bronze medal matches played, HIFK has been involved in all except the one played between Ilves and KooKoo last year.

Repeated semi-final places tell about the status of a long-term success in the League, but also raise the question of why the last touch is exhausted every time.

His part the success streaks of Tappara and Kärppie in the 2010s have made it difficult to win the championship.

Despite them, Lukko and HPK have been able to hit a wedge in the list of champions, HIFK not since 2011.

The Pelicans still have a chance to break Tappara’s dominance this season, but based on the first finals, the task is mercilessly difficult.

Even if the Pelicans lose the finals, the place in the finals will be the second for the Lahti team since HIFK was able to win the previous championship in 2011. After their championship, HIFK has stopped by the finals once to pick up the silver medals, in 2016.

Next this season, Tappara will be renewed both in terms of coaching and the players. Regeneration is a place of attack for other teams.

HIFK gets its frame preserved admirably. The bunch stays together in its essential pieces better than perhaps any top club. There is enough traction to attach the necessary reinforcements.

When Even Ville Pelton gets to start his third straight season coaching the team, there are elements in the team’s continuity that leave no room for explanation. Even the bad autumn seen this season could no longer be afforded. It paid off as the starting point from which HIFK got to the playoffs.

The flood of bronze games must stop next spring for the final series.