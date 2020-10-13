Comment The basketball league is flooded with stories, not the least of which is the continuation of Teemu Rannikko, 40

Promises, future names and future stars, writes HS sports journalist Heikki Miettinen in his commentary on the upcoming Korisliiga season.

Everyone the season of the ages is about to begin. A funny expression, and what sports series wouldn’t say that before the start of a new season.

There seems to be a margin for grandiose expression in the basketball league. The teams are downright flooded with interesting stories.

Heikki Miettinen­

The series brings together youth and experience, the future and a long history with great achievements.

Salon I’m crazy Teemu Rannikko decided to continue his playing career, even though last winter the foot was in an inconsolably large package. Coast, 40, is still one of the diamonds in the series in terms of skill and playing skills.

There is plenty of interest in Joensuu’s Kataja game-making department. Jamar Wilson, 36, shares his experience and doctrines with the promising Valtteri Mervola, 18.

Lapuan Remu Raitanen had time to play their first A-match before their league debut. Raitanen, 23, showed his throwing power against Estonia in the summer and good readings can also be expected on domestic fields.

Raitanen graduated from the University of San Francisco and is trying to break through in a completely different environment.

Basketball Academy The HBA Storm has sparked a debate in the field of promises at the refinery, where players are usually handed a tag to a U.S. university.

The HBA now flows into the Basketball League. In his twenties Tomas Pihlajamäki switched to the Academy’s Tampere Pyrintö. Perttu Blomgren chose Salon Vilppaan and as much as 214-centimeter Playforia Syrjämäki tries his skills at the center in Kouvo, Kouvo.

The spectator following the basketball thanks. At the very least, there is something to grab and who to follow if the coronavirus allows it.