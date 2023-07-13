Comment | The audience’s reaction after HJK’s winning match was completely exceptional – Toni Koskela’s dismissal is not surprising

HJK’s playing was the same porridge as for a long time during the summer, writes HS sports reporter Ismo Uusitupa.

Finn the football audience, or at least the Helsinki football audience, is no longer satisfied with tolerable results in Euro matches. No, even if the result is a win. HJK’s executive management also made their own decisions and fired the head coach on Thursday For Toni Koskela.

When HJK left the field on Wednesday evening after a 1-0 victory in the first leg of the first qualifying round of the Champions League, the crowd whistled and booed violently. Northern Ireland’s Larne FC should have won by much clearer numbers.

The whistling was to be expected, because when the HJK supporter started the traditional victory shout at the end of the match (shoes, round ball, etc.), the east stand did not join in this time.

Why this happened and why was Koskela allowed to leave?

The reason is very simple: HJK’s playing was the same porridge as it has been for a long time during the summer. The team keeps the ball, but does not create scoring chances in practice at all. And it has shown on the scoreboard: not one more goal has been seen in ages, and that one has often come from a penalty kick, as on Wednesday.

In addition, on Wednesday, the level of the game dropped alarmingly towards the end. A big injustice would not have been Larne’s equalizer from a few good positions in the second half.

Is it Is Koskela and his coaching team to blame for the weak performances or the people in charge of acquiring the players? Or is there personal relationships in the background? HS has told before About the interviews directed at Koskela and the possible warning due to improper behavior.

If the team is good enough to play better, it should show relatively quickly with the new head coach Toni Korkeakunnsen under.

HJK has “just” lost the chance to win the Finnish Cup this season, but renewing the championship can be hard work and pain.

The club has eleven matches to play, so catching up with KuPS and SJK is of course possible, but at the moment lifting the pitcher is not in their own hands, but requires especially SJK to squat. And let’s not forget AC Oulu, which is only one point away from HJK, having played one match less.

But next Wednesday, HJK’s next goal is to survive in the Champions League qualifiers. This is certainly the first time ever in Finnish football that a new head coach sits at the end of the bench in a Euro match after a winning Euro match.