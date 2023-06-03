Comment | The atmosphere tightens in the Club, and the head coach even threw away the gentleman’s rules

If HJK ​​finds its head coach for the next season in the summer, the change of coach might happen quickly. There are examples of that in HJK’s history, writes HS sports reporter Ari Virtanen.

The betting league a fitness scale is a good pressure gauge to tell about the atmosphere of the Helsinki Football Club.

In terms of the fitness of the last five matches, HJK is only the sixth best team in the league. At the top of it are the challengers of the reigning champion SJK and KuPS.

HJK’s good start to the season lasted only five matches. Since then, HJK has won only one of their last five league matches.

On Tuesday, HJK was eliminated from the Finnish Cup at home against FC Honka. Champion HJK is now reeling from one weak game to another.

HJK’s the head coach tells about the tightening of the atmosphere Toni Koskelan reactions after the cup loss. According to several sources, Koskela ordered Honga’s players and the coaching team off the field after the match, because HJK started training immediately after the match. At the same time, he came to trash the gentleman’s rules between the teams.

Usually, the away team’s players have been allowed to do the final warm-up on the field. The practice has been an unspoken agreement that all league clubs have followed. According to HJK, the matter should have been agreed in advance. HJK offered the adjacent field to Honga.

Honga’s players finally did their final warm-up in the stadium corridor. Koskela argued with Honga’s head coach Vesa Vasaran with, and this threatened to repeat the Club’s trick in Tapiola.

HJK’s the underwhelming episode comes at an interesting time, when the team is looking for a new head coach.

Koskela’s contract expires at the end of the season, and HJK is then ready to give up the coach who brought three championships. According to sources, Koskela is looking for the next contract abroad.

The situation described above is difficult for the development of the club and the team. The threshold to change the head coach in the middle of the season is always very high at HJK. The threshold for firings would probably be lowered if the next season’s coach had already been considered.

According to various sources, HJK’s management has not yet found a future head coach. As a side note, it is pointless to ask the CEO of HJK ​​for a comment on the matter Aki from Riihilahtiwho has often said that he does not comment on personnel matters in the media.

Riihilahti and director of sports Miika Takkula explore options, but the chairman makes the final decision Olli-Pekka Lyytikainen is the last word.

If HJK ​​finds its head coach for next season in the summer, the change of coach might happen quickly. There are examples of that in the history of HJK.

Mika Lehkosuo was released from coaching responsibility in the last year of his contract in the summer of 2019. His predecessor Sixten Boström was dismissed in the spring of 2013, when a year and a half had passed since the two-year contract.

If the team is in a good mood, weak results will be tolerated for longer while waiting for a turning point.

If there are many contradictions, the line of endurance is much shorter. As you know, for chairman Lyytikäinen, the good feeling inside the club and the club’s public image are important things.

Before the start of the season, it was impossible to predict that Saturday’s match against SJK would be a critically important match for HJK.

On Saturday, HJK can lose their positions in the championship fight, or they can get the victory they need, pass SJK to the top of the league, and the atmosphere in the club will lighten.

HJK–SJK at Bolt-arena on Saturday at 17:00. Ruutu.fi will show the match.