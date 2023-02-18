Comment | The anxious Moldovan president gathered sympathy in Munich

The Russian propaganda machine is shaming Moldova, which is just in time to increase the West’s worries and uncertainty in Ukraine’s neighborhood, writes HS editor-in-chief Anna-Liina Kauhanen.

Munich

of Munich the main stage of the security conference is the arena of strong leaders and speakers confident of their own charisma – here the president of Ukraine is used to impressing the audience Volodymyr ZelenskyiPresident of France Emmanuel MacronUS leaders.

Among this year’s most impressive speakers, the opposite of a strong leader unexpectedly emerged. Hearts were melted by the president of small Moldova Maia Sanduwho really knew crisis communication: Sandu’s anxiety was palpable.

Sandu attended the president Sauli NiinistönNATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Fredriksen’s for a joint panel discussion on European security, NATO and partnerships on Saturday.

Niinistö and the prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) received a lot of attention in Munich, as expected. Both performed well and convincingly, but Sandu’s silent message about the tense state of his country was also effective.

Moldova afraid of being left as Russia’s mouthpiece. There is no way that Moldova could fight back on its own, Sandu described. Russia has a strong foot in the door, as Russia still has troops in the Transnistria region that broke away from Moldova.

The internal politics, economy and security of the small country are really messed up as a result of the war, and Moldova got last week the new prime minister.

This week, Sandu warned that Moscow is trying to destabilize the country with the help of saboteurs posing as anti-government protesters. Of course, Russia denied the claims, but Moldova is just one of the countries whose affairs Russia is trying to mess up badly.

In progress is a huge battle for souls – will the countries that are not yet part of the camp of Western democracies turn towards the West, or will Russia and China win them over, either for better or for worse.

Russia’s propaganda machine bullies Moldova, which also has time to increase the West’s worries and uncertainty in Ukraine’s neighborhood. Sandu described how pro-Russian propaganda sinks into the citizens of the former Soviet republic.

Currently, according to Sandu, Russian propaganda is trying to prove that Moldova, as a neutral country, should not strengthen its security forces. “It’s absolute nonsense,” Sandu said.

The war spills over the border into Moldova, which is one of the concentrations of Ukrainian refugees. Russian missiles have drifted into Moldova several times. Sandu hopes that the West will help with Moldova’s air defense.

Sandua on stage who listened to Mette Fredis, was moved and thanked Sandu for his bravery. Moldova needs more than just words, because its concerns about Russia are real.

The European Union granted Moldova the status of a candidate country last June. It was the result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The EU also finances and helps Moldova in many ways in the midst of the economic and refugee crisis.

There is still a pro-Western leadership in Moldova, but will it be that long? The EU has a demanding position to demonstrate to Moldovans that the Union takes the security concerns of its Eastern partners seriously and offers a prospect towards membership.