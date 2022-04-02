Comment The answers to three simple questions summarize the problem of the Olympic Committee

There are still many unanswered questions in the harassment court shaking the Olympic Committee.

Olympic Committee a small glimmer of additional light was given to the shaking harassment on Saturday, but the Olympic Committee is not to be thanked for it.

President of the Hockey Association Harri Nummela told STT that they did not Anni Goat River suspicions of inappropriate behavior or sexual harassment came from the players of the Lions Olympic team.

“Players have not seen in this matter that any process should be started,” Nummela said.

However, Nummela did not deny that something inappropriate could have happened or that the Olympic Committee had been informed of it. However, he could not say who had made the announcement.

“I don’t know exactly how that process has gone. The Olympic Committee knows the process, ”said Nummela.

Of these based on the comments, it would appear that the announcement was made by someone who was involved with the Lions team at the Beijing Games, but not a member of the team.

Ask the CEO of the Olympic Committee From Mikko Salonenis the default true?

Has the harassment been reported by someone who has been harassed or by someone else?

“Anni Vuohijoki, a member of the board of the Olympic Committee, has come to the public with an open letter in which she says she is suspected of sexual harassment. For our part, I can confirm that Suek has initiated an investigation into what happened at our request. Now it is best to give Suek’s investigation peace of mind in connection with the case, ”Salonen replies.

Why can’t you tell if the person who reported the harassment has also been harassed or an outsider?

“We take all notifications seriously and handle them appropriately. Now we want to respect Suek’s independent report. “

Were you in contact with the Hockey Association when you were suspected of Anni Vuohijoki’s inappropriate behavior?

“Now that Suek is dealing with it, I can’t open the details of our investigation process – which has already begun at the Olympics – to honor Suek’s investigation.”

Is understandable that both the Goat River and the head of the top sports unit resigned Mika Lehtimäki In this case, there are many things that fall within the scope of professional secrecy.

Instead, it is difficult to see how direct answers to the above questions would compromise the individual protection of individuals or the independence of Suek’s investigation.

The biggest problem for the Olympic Committee in the Lehtimäki and Vuohijoki cases has been the lack of transparency, and CEO Salonen’s comments only underline this problem.