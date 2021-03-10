Comment The adventures of the jokers in the playoffs were completely covered in fog, there is no need to hide behind the problems

In the first round of the KHL playoffs, Lokomotiv seemed to be much more ready to continue the spring games than a guest from Helsinki, writes HS sports reporter Heikki Miettinen.

Thought The jokers ’two-month playoff spring in Russia sounded exotic, but with permission, also utopian.

The worst thing about the Russian puck trip was that the Jokers didn’t believe it themselves.

The Jokers were allowed to play in Yaroslavl four times against Lokomotiv in the playoffs and were nowhere near winning until at most the third encounter, which nevertheless went on overtime.

Everyone who follows the puck knows that there is still a long way to go to win.

Tuesday night fourth encounter tore to the numbers 4-1 and left the Joker with a total of three goals – that is, in four matches.

In the playoffs Against locomotive, the Jokers used 14 attackers, but only one of them Nicklas Jensen scored a goal.

The other two hits from the Jokers went to the defenders To Sami Lepisto in the third game and Niklas Frimanille in the final match of the season.

Head coach Lauri Marjamäki skillfully pointed out after the last match that these games will not be won injured.

Really. Injured, not playing at the level he should, but hardly all 14 of the Jokers’ attackers were sick.

The biggest problem for the Jokers was that the team didn’t take a small step in the direction of the playoffs. From the first match it was impossible to say that the playoffs had begun.

Another game slammed into the neck 5-0 The last two began to show shaky signs of play offs spring, but not enough.

Tactically, the Jokers lost too much to Lokomotiv. “Loko” defended the midfield and the slow attacking of the Jokers made it too easy for them.

When the midfield remained blocked, Pushing began, which didn’t really lead to anything. At least not for paints.

Often, new players take on a big role if someone else suffers from injuries or minor injuries. Now this was not seen either. The whole team sank to the level where no playoff series will be scratched home.

In the regular season The Jokers were able to beat all the teams ahead of the Western Conference. Moscow’s TsSKA, St. Petersburg’s SKA and Moscow’s Dinamo collapsed. Lokomotiv even a few times.

Even so, Marjamäki said that preparing for the matches has been difficult. There has been a coronavirus and something else that is not talked about during the playoffs.

The difficulties caused by the coronavirus should not be underestimated, but the Jokers were not the only victim of Covid-19. The wave of disease rolled over the Russian clubs with such severity that one could not understand.

The season that ended for the Jokers would have been easy to wipe over with difficulty, but when this wasn’t the only year.

No spring, the Jokers have been able to lift the hype or play beyond the second round or surprise a larger team.

Seven consecutive dilute or semi-dilute playoffs begin to repeat too much of themselves.

The addition of jokers to Finnish hockey begins to become very blurred or even completely covered in mist.