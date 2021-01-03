Comment The absence of Therese Johaug brings a new kind of excitement to the Tour de Skille

There has its side that skiing is spectacular Therese Johaug is not involved in the Tour de Ski this time.

As for the predictability of the winner and the excitement of the competition, the setups for the overall competitions for women and men are now the opposite to their participants as last year and the time before (2016) when Johaug was involved.

Now, in the women’s overall competition, the excitement is, by all means, maintained until next Sunday until the end of Alpe Cermis, and that will be on the minds of many spectators.

Last it was practically certain that in the absence of aspirations, the Norwegian Johaug would do the job at the latest in the final ascent, even if he had not had a significant lead before.

And there wasn’t much of a lead, but in Tour’s goal, Johaug’s difference to second place Heidi Wengiin was 50 seconds.

Now it may well be the case that two first-time Swedes, 21-year-olds, will start to rise among the top women. Frida Karlsson and City Svahn, who therefore have no experience of this very distinctive competition.

Men with regard to the Tour, the excitement has previously remained on average quite well for the final rise, but now seems to be different.

Russian Alexander Bolshunov has proven many times that he is such a steadily confident competitor and top – notch skier that if nothing really surprising happens, he will celebrate the second victory of the Tour for the second time in a row.