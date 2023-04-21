Comment | Tero Lehterä said it a bit meanly: Tappara “hung slimy”

Tappara now leads the final series 2–0 and seems to be racing towards the championship, writes HS sports reporter Ismo Uusitupa.

Ice hockey The second final match of the league was over after about a minute, if you look at the goals. Tappara struck in 1:04 and after that we only saw the axebreasts’ goal in the empty Pelicans net at the end of the match.

The Pelicans were able to play with plenty of superiority, but the bagpipers couldn’t do better than the post. There was pressure, but Tappara was rarely in trouble.

Compared to the first final match, the match remained even until the end, but somehow it always felt like the Pelicans wouldn’t score. Christian Heljanko certainly played a top game, but Tappara also knows how to defend selflessly. And there is also a tiring trap in the middle range, which Tappara is famously good at.

C More expert Tero Lehterä said after the second set how the game went: “Tapparan’s slimy hanging.” From the Pelicans’ point of view, it certainly was just that. From Tappara’s point of view, it was a matter of self-sacrificing and precise playing.

Poleaxe now leads the final series 2–0 and seems to be racing towards the championship, as the so-called experts predicted immediately after Ilves lost to the Pelicans. At this point in the series, the “what I said” hockey section can pout.

Can the Pelicans still rise from, well, the swamp? It is difficult and even almost impossible, but the Pelicans should get the opening goal in the matches. Or even more than one goal.

There is still a long way to go before the people of Lahti can say: We will meet at Lanu aukio.

