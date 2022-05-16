Comment Teemu Puk has his last big financial day ahead – there are no easier solutions than the player

Negotiations on the future of Norwich star striker Teemu Puk will take place in the coming weeks.

Finland the number one player in football Teemu Pukki is at a kind of turning point.

Puk, who turned 32 in March, is facing the last day of his career. The point is that he is likely to negotiate with his agent in the spring for the last long contract abroad.

Norwich City used the one-year option in Puk’s contract, which had become a club legend. City’s relegation from the Premier League has been confirmed, and currently Puk is becoming the third time Champion Series player.

Agent of Teemu Puk Teemu Turunen is at this point spring low-key. Negotiations on the future are under way – and with Norwich first.

“Teem has the motivation and ambition to play as high as possible. This season has once again shown that he is capable of playing at an absolute peak. The coming weeks will show where the negotiations are leading. ”

There are two likely options: either he stays in Norwich or leaves the club. The third option, of course, is for him to stay with him for the duration of his option, and then leave as a free player.

Right now, Puki is in a good negotiating position, as the 32-year-old striker is an 11-goal Premier League player.

Demand decides the fate of the player, even in this case.

How much Norwich City has, on the other hand, how much demand any other club would have for Puk.

Is Norwich City even ready to give up Puk at the price it could get from a Finn when the striker has proven powers on the other side of the scales.

The buck could once again be the guarantor of the Norwich Ascension, and if that happened, the financial reward would be far greater than the potential transfer amount.

According to The Athletic, Norwich City will also have to pay Puki a weekly salary of 60,000 euros in the Championship Series. That’s a big sum at the league level for a club like Norwich that doesn’t have immersive owners.

Editor of The Athletic, very familiar with the city Michael Bailey says pay is not a big issue.

“Norwich is definitely ready to pay Puck’s salaries for a year in the Championship Series, given how important a player he has been to them. It must be said that the salary is higher than the salaries they normally pay in the Championship Series. And it could be possible that the club could attract funding from Puk if a suitable offer came up, ”says Michael Bailey.

Question is, for example, is any Premier League club ready to buy Pukki? If Pukk was not bought after the previous 10 goals in the Premier League season, why would any club be ready to buy Puk two years older.

The transfer is also about Pukki’s values ​​and ideas. He enjoys well with his family in Norwich, where he has a solid position as a club legend. In Norwich, he is allowed to be at peace from disturbing fans or lavish media attention.

Due to lack of ambition, Pukki’s next agreement will not fail. He has shown this earlier in his career after leaving for Spain, the Bundesliga and, at a mature age, England after years in Denmark.

There are no easy solutions. Now it’s about finding the right solution for the 32-year-old who is facing the final years of his career at the top.