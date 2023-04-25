Comment | Tappara served the art of passing, the Pelicans are starting to face an impossible task

Three consecutive final wins over Tappara was an act by the Pelicans that would go down among the biggest sensations of the domestic sports year, writes HS sports reporter Riku Teiskonlahti.

Poleaxe scored the required goal to win the fourth final game from close to the goal again. Important hits, but the passes deserve to remain in the memories, because it’s okay to hit the puck into the net from an empty back post.

Joni Tuulola served the first hit to his pack pair To Ben Thomas from the corner of the blue line to the back post. In the second hit Jori Lehterä found a passing slot that surprised everyone except for those who swept the pass from the back post into the empty goal Brother Matti Savinainen.

The third goal was dull. Immediately after Pelicans’ drive through, Tappara ran away to counterattack. Petteri Puhakan button input found Walter Merelänwhich certainly finished.

The finals Savinainen, who finished the second goal, is quickly becoming the number one figure, who has been too bad for the Pelicans to be kept a couple of goals away from their own goal. During her career, Savinainen has played on the same plot at the top European level, and age has not taken away the edge.

The fourth game was the Pelicans’ chance to blow the series into full flame, but now the task is getting desperate. Three consecutive final victories from Tappara, who grinds on four cylinders, would be among the biggest sensations of the domestic sports year.