Comment Tappara put the series back on track, but is Christian Heljango the champion?

The start of the semi-finals series has been difficult for the number one hammer of the ax breasts. Tappara faces a place of solutions, writes Mika Moilanen, HS’s sports journalist.

Ninth Tappara, the winner of the regular season playing in the Hockey League semi-finals for the next time, has started the match series with a cough against KooKoo.

The semi-final set has been particularly sad for the number one ax of the ax Christian Heljangolle. He bounced off the puck uncertainly as early as Friday. On Saturday, KooKoo bombed Heljango in exchange.

Although the murderous start, which included three fights and two goals in just over six minutes, cannot be completely put on the spike in Heljango, Tampere now has a place for solutions.

The hot question is whether Tappara will continue on Heljango on Monday in spite of everything, or whether the team will rely on the posting between the poles on Saturday due in part to the wake-up call. Jānis Kalniņšiin.

Heljanko is a significantly better goalkeeper in the semi-finals than at the elite of the series at best. Right now, however, it’s particularly interesting to see if he’s the number one guard for the team chasing the championship this spring.

Its 25-year-old brewer will still be able to show up in the next game. Then he has to take a neckband from a young KooKoo Nick Malíkista.