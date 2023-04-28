Comment | Tappara must dare to be big in the future

Tappara is not a place to learn the ways of the League, writes HS sports reporter Riku Teiskonlahti.

Fresh Finnish champion Tampere Tappara is the hockey league’s undisputed success story. Exactly ten years ago, Kirvesrinnat reached the finals, but lost to Äss. Since then, Tappara has been in the semi-finals every time they have been played. Spring 2020, interrupted due to the coronavirus, is the only exception.

During the last abundant year, it has been seen again that Tappara is not ashamed to be a big club. As European players began to withdraw from the KHL after the war of aggression started by Russia, Tappara invested an extraordinary amount of quality in its lineup this season.

A goal-scoring bull Brother Matti Savinainen already solved games for Tappara last season. Niko Ojamäki won the KHL’s goal crown in the season that ended a year ago, Jori Lehterä knocked off a nearly 40 point season.

Still on Valtteri Kemiläinen to the rear lines from Sweden and home also found Anton Levtchi, when the NHL dream came to nothing. In addition, Tappara made a few width acquisitions. One of them, Marcus Davidsonscored the championship goal.

Tapparan the economy is in order after years of success, and the office dares to invest. Tappara is not a place to learn the ways of the League. People come to Tappara year after year to play for the championship.

In league games, it is announced which of the players wears the helmet of the partner’s breakthrough player. The helmet is worn by the U20 player who scored the most points, i.e. the player who, due to his age, could have played in the youth World Championships at the turn of the year.

In Tappara’s games, only the opponent’s player is typically announced in the playoffs. No young people have been found in the composition of the Tampere team when the medals were sorted. If the level or certainty is not enough for a game drummed with four chains, spurs are sought elsewhere.

Without top success, the line could also arouse gravel noises, as Tappara also dominated the junior series this season. The championships in both the U20 and U16 series came into the pocket.

As long as Tappara dares to be big, the team can trust that the young leavers will be interested in returning, when the level is sufficient for Kirvesrinto.