Fortunately for Croatia, the wrong judgment did not matter, because Croatia beat Morocco 2–1 and took the bronze medals, writes HS sports reporter Ismo Uusitupa.

Football Many strange things have come up in the World Cup. One of them is when a penalty kick is awarded in a match.

The most recent example is from Saturday’s bronze medal match, where Croatia If Guardiol was clearly combed from behind in the penalty area. The situation did not cause the Qatari chief judge To Abdulrahman Ibrahim Al-Jassim no reflection of any kind: no comma. There was a consensus in the VAR booth. Al-Jassim didn’t have to go and watch the situation again on video.

For example, a BBC expert, former national team player Danny Murphy stated that the situation was clearly the place for a penalty kick. Also a former referee and MTV expert Mikko Vuorela stated that “completely incomprehensible”.

Otherwise been in a few other controversial situations. For example, Morocco missed a possible penalty kick in the semi-final against France. Likewise from Canada against Belgium in the initial group stage. The special thing is that the situations have been acknowledged quickly. There have been other situations.

It has gone in the other direction as well: Argentina got a penalty kick in the Netherlands match on a frivolous basis, and according to all the experts, the penalty kick Argentina got in the semi-final match was not entirely clear either.

VAR video checks had to eliminate at least the worst refereeing errors in goal situations and penalty areas. Sometimes the videos hiccup back and forth and sometimes there is no hiccup at all, even if there is a reason.

Fifa has a place for reflection. Are the rules the same in all Fifa countries and is the VAR experience sufficient. It doesn’t seem that way now.

