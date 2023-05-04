Comment | Sweden’s wit show looks much worse than before, and it could change the outcome of the competition

Sweden has had to change its Eurovision performance significantly from the one seen in Melodifestivalen, and the performance is no longer as spectacular, writes HS culture reporter Juuso Määttänen.

Perhaps After all, Sweden’s Eurovisa win is not as certain as it has been thought until now.

Inevitably, this was the first thought when looking at what was published on Wednesday night 30-second video clips next Tuesday’s semi-final from the practices of the participating countries.

The videos give a taste of what the countries’ performances would look like on TV.

Finland regarding the video is promising. The large silhouette added to the show looks stylish, and For the wrapper fittingly, there is a peculiar sense of humor when a shadow figure appears with a giant tongue, reminiscent of the comic book character Venom.

The silhouette could perhaps be used even more in TV pictures, but of course, based on a 30-second clip, it is impossible to know how much of it will be shown during the entire show.

The bigger problem in Finland was the mixing. Käärijä’s song sounds weak in the video, but according to the Finnish five team, there were “some technical challenges” in the performance.

Instead Based on the short video clip, Sweden’s performance is not convincing.

One of the biggest talking points before the countries arrived in Liverpool was Loreen’s stage structure.

In Melodifestivalen, Loreen performed the whole song between two massive slabs. The tile hanging from the ceiling weighed 1,800 kilograms. Wide, flat tiles combined with a thick smoke curtain made the whole look rare.

Shortly after the Melodifestivalen victory, speculation began as to whether Loreen would be allowed to bring the same structure to Liverpool. It was considered unlikely that the stage structure could be assembled quickly enough. Viusu organizers have also generally not allowed permanent structures to be attached to the roof of the arena.

“ Loreen is standing inside a split cube.

Result can now be seen in the video clip. Loreen has had to bring a much smaller, mobile structure to Liverpool.

Even after the first practice photos, I believed that in TV pictures, an atmosphere like Melodifestivalen can be created even from a smaller structure, but the video clip published yesterday makes me think otherwise.

The visual effect is very far from what was seen in Melodifestivalen. There, the edges stretched from one side of the picture to the other and created the impression of the singer squeezing between the tiles. In the Eurovision version, it looks more like Loreen is just standing inside a split cube.

Sure the fact is that the vast majority of people watching next week’s Eurovision have not seen Loreen’s Melodifestivalen performance, and they cannot compare what they have seen to anything before.

It can be Sweden’s salvation – if you trust that the visually significantly weaker show is still stylish enough. It is still clear that Sweden’s victory would have been much more certain with the Melodifestivalen version. Now some of the other stage shows are better remembered. One of the most memorable is undoubtedly Käärijä.

In conclusion, it is also good to state that the country’s delegations still have time to submit requests for changes to, for example, angles and other stage solutions based on yesterday’s rehearsals. Finland has said it will do them, and Sweden will do the same.

The shows are not ready yet, which is also shown by the fact that in one of the pictures, in the clip published from the Swedish practice show, Camera covering Loreen’s face.

