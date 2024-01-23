Comment | Sweden waited 20 months for Turkey's answer – and it has also been beneficial

The Turkish parliament voted in favor of Sweden's NATO membership. Now Sweden is still waiting for Hungary's answer. From the citizens' point of view, there may even have been an advantage in waiting, writes HS Scandinavia correspondent Hilla Körkkö.

23.1. 22:15

Turkey parliament voted on Tuesday night finally for Sweden's NATO membership.

The vote had been awaited for a long time. The parliament voted on the matter about 20 months after Sweden, together with Finland, had applied for membership of the military union.

Sweden still needs a Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signature, and the law must be published in the Turkish Official Gazette.

In addition, Sweden's membership is still not ratified in Hungary.

January at the beginning of the Folk och Försvar (People and Defense) security conference organized in Sälen, central Sweden, the talk about NATO was already clear in practice.

The discussions started on what the future NATO member's security and defense identity will be like.

Prime minister Ulf Kristersson said in Sälen's speech, among other things, that when NATO membership is realized, Sweden will send a reduced battalion to Latvia as part of the forces led by Canada. The troops guard the country's border. According to Dagens Nyheter Sweden is to send a battalion of 800 soldiers to Latvia.

In his speech, Kristersson also emphasized the importance of Sweden's geographical position as a transatlantic link, which enables NATO to strengthen itself in Sweden's neighboring regions in Europe.

Previously Hungary promised that it would not be the last country to ratify membership. It might be different now.

The country's government returns from its session break in February, but Sweden's NATO membership is not included in the already published spring term of the parliament on the agenda. In order to ratify the membership, the Parliament would have to be called into an extraordinary session.

In December, the Prime Minister Viktor Orbán toldthat the country's MPs are not eager to promote the ratification of Sweden's membership.

Yet on Thursday January 18 Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister Gergely Gulyás estimates that Sweden has done nothing to increase its confidence and suitability to become a member of the military alliance NATO.

However, on Tuesday, it started to happen.

First Hungary's social-democratic opposition party MSZP demanded that the country's parliament immediately start an extra session in which Sweden's NATO membership could be voted on. Last time, MSZP demanded an extraordinary session of the parliament in October 2023.

Then the country's prime minister, Orbán told in the message service X (formerly Twitter) that he invited Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson to visit Hungary to discuss NATO membership.

according to SVT Orbán wrote to the prime minister that the countries' bilateral relations are particularly important in times of uncertainty in Europe.

“A closer political dialogue could contribute to strengthening the mutual trust of our countries and institutions and thus strengthen our political and security policy arrangements,” Orbán wrote in a letter to Kristersson, according to SVT.

Kristersson had not yet responded to the letter on Tuesday. Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said to Swedish mediathat first you have to think about what the letter is communicating.

Billström said that at this stage he does not see any reason for additional negotiations. On the other hand, yes to dialogue and discussion, because “there is enough to talk about,” Billström told Dagens Nyheter on Tuesday.

In Sälen both Turkey and Hungary hovered over the discussions awaiting membership, but in the speeches the Swedish leaders focused on promoting the situation through other routes.

In his speech, Kristersson mentioned the discussions with the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg with. Foreign Minister Billström, on the other hand, said that he had spoken to the US foreign minister by Antony Blinken with before this January visit in Turkey.

There is also a news agency on Tuesday's vote in Turkey Reuters estimated to be primarily related to the F-16 fighter jet trade with the United States. Turkey wants to buy modern F-16 fighter jets from the United States, with which it hopes to upgrade the military equipment of its air force.

Sweden's NATO membership became a negotiating point when 29 US senators demanded at the beginning of 2023 that the US may not sell fighter jets to Turkey until Turkey has accepted Finland's and Sweden's NATO membership.

Turkey has also tried to use Sweden's NATO membership to promote its own goals. During the NATO process, Turkey has repeatedly criticized Sweden for protecting Kurdish terrorists. For example, demonstrations where Korans have been burned have caused friction between countries.

Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO application together in May 2022. Finland became a member of the military alliance less than a year later, in April 2023.

Finland's frankness regarding NATO membership sparked a discussion in Sweden about the neighboring country's security and defense policy preparations. Dagens Nyheterin according to Finland seemed like “Sweden to adults”.

Despite the slow ratification process, Sweden has had to grow up at a breakneck pace.

The country that lived in peacetime for more than 200 years has had to make a complete turnaround in its defense political identity, which was served well by non-alignment until 2022.

Dagens Nyheterin and the research company Ipsos in the December survey, 62 percent of Swedes were still in favor of membership, despite the slowdown.

One in five respondents opposed NATO membership. Compared to the August measurement, support has decreased by one percentage point and the share of opponents has increased by one. A large number of Swedes therefore still support the country's joining the military alliance.

Slowness in resolving the identity crisis in defense policy may even have been an advantage in the eyes of the people, because Swedes are used to first discussing and then acting.