Comment | Sweden is in an explosive situation, but Finland will not leave its neighbor

Prime Minister Sanna Marin came to calm Sweden, which fears that Finland will join NATO alone.

Stockholm

Swedish is in many ways in an explosive situation, but Finland stands by its neighbor.

Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin visited Stockholm on Thursday and met the Prime Minister of Sweden by Ulf Kristersson.

Both prime ministers assured several times in front of the media that Finland and Sweden applied for NATO together and intend to go together until membership.

“It is very important that we send a clear message today. Finland and Sweden applied together, and it is in everyone’s interest that we join together,” said Marin.

“Hand in hand”, as the neighbors moving towards NATO tend to say.

Kristersson thanked Marin:

“I appreciate very clear messages from Finland, you and the president From Sauli Niinistö that we are on this journey together,” Kristersson said, pointing his words at Marin.

To the headlines In Sweden and Finland, one of Marin’s comments came up: Sweden is not the “difficult child of the class”.

It was a reference to the events of the last few weeks and to the fact that Turkey, which is keeping the NATO gate open for its neighbors, has been attacking Sweden in particular in its comments.

And there have been enough events in Sweden.

Let’s take a breath first and then list a few of these events:

In January, Kurdish activists hung an Erdoğan doll at a demonstration in Stockholm, infuriating the Turkish president.

Then a far-right politician burned a Koran in front of the Turkish embassy, ​​infuriating the Turkish president. There is no support for NATO membership, Erdoğan thundered. At the same time, many people in different Muslim countries were enraged. Swedish flags were burned, and boycotts were launched against Sweden.

The Koran burner received support from a Swedish journalist who appears regularly on the Sweden Democrats’ online TV channel. The reporter has also worked with Russian propaganda channels.

The Swedish Democrats, on the other hand, is the main supporter of Ulf Kristersson’s government. Chairman of the Sweden Democrats Jimmie Åkesson has in turn received in Turkey in their own words according to the eternal curfew after distributing leaflets to refugees in Turkey in 2020. In January, Åkesson, a pillar of Kristersson’s government, called Erdoğan as an “Islamist dictator”.

And then the Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto gave an interview which was interpreted as meaning that Finland could join NATO without Sweden.

At the same time, a bomb has exploded in Sweden almost every other day throughout January. The police suspect that one of the people responsible for the explosions is the Turkish drug lord “Kurdiska Räven”, a Kurdish fox. Sweden is asked for The extradition of the 36-year-old criminal suspect, but Turkey has not agreed because the man has received Turkish citizenship.

Huh.

The Swedes have started to wonder how Finland can cope with Sweden in this round. Last week, the evening newspaper Expressen published an editorial asking for Finland’s forgiveness.

“Sorry Finland, you can go ahead to NATO if you have to,” the paper wrote.

Is not no wonder that Ulf Kristersson has encouraged the Swedes to keep a cool head on a couple of occasions now.

The president of Finland has also encouraged coolness.

There may be even more activities aimed at sabotaging Sweden’s – and therefore also Finland’s – NATO memberships, Kristersson admitted.

On Thursday, the Swedes got relief in a tight situation, when Sanna Marin assured that Finland will stay alongside Sweden. Sweden is now in a tough spot, but for tough spots, it is applying for NATO together.

The appearance of the prime ministers on Thursday was a sign that the neighbors are not going to change their line.