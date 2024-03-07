Comment | Sweden is finally a member of NATO, but there is no reason to be happy about the achievement

During his trip to NATO, the Swedish Prime Minister has had to smile in countries whose political development has gone in an increasingly authoritarian direction in recent years, writes HS Scandinavia correspondent Hilla Körkkö.

When Hungary finally voted for Sweden's NATO membership on Monday, February 26, Stockholm was covered in a damp fog.

The Parliament approved the membership at around five o'clock in the afternoon by a vote of 188-6. About an hour later I walked through the solid fog over the Stallbron and Riksbron arch bridges Prime Minister by Ulf Kristersson for a press conference in Rosenbad's press room.

The atmosphere in the hall was calm, even quiet. So quiet that the reporter of Svenska Dagbladet asked the Prime Minister at the end of the event if he was not at all happy when the long work was finally completed.

Kristersson replied that although he has long been in favor of NATO membership, the background of the Swedish government's application process is affected by the war in Europe. According to the Prime Minister, the party does not fit the gloomy world situation, but there were perhaps other concerns as well.

A press conference on the following Tuesday, February 27, the motion regarding Sweden's NATO membership still lacked the signature of the Hungarian president or the member of parliament temporarily handling the president's duties and powers.

The same evening the newspaper Dagens Nyheter toldthat the ratification of the membership will be delayed again.

During his trip to NATO, the country's prime minister has had to smile in countries whose political development has been increasingly authoritarian in recent years.

Perhaps that's why the cheek muscle no longer managed to twist the mouth to the upper corner at the press conference after the decision of the Hungarian Parliament in February.

Swedish the journey towards the military alliance took more than a year and a half.

Of some by the stones of the long NATO path have dented Swedish freedom of speech, weakened the country's voice defending human rights and bumped into its mentality that respects the rule of law.

There are also those whose by of the social democrats Magdalena Andersson the government headed by

In May 2023 The Swedish Parliament approved a stricter anti-terrorism law than before, which prohibits participation in activities linked to extremist organizations.

The tightening of terrorism legislation was one of Turkey's key demands for the ratification of Sweden's NATO application.

The Turkish parliament voted for membership before Hungary on January 23, 2024. Then Sweden got one answer, but many questions were left hanging in the air.

The country's leaders tried to suppress these questions with wool, until finally on Friday, February 23, Kristersson traveled to Budapest to meet the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Before his trip, Kristersson said that the meeting is not intended to discuss Sweden's NATO application. At the press conference, the prime ministers said that Hungary will buy four new Gripen fighters from Sweden.

Whether or not the NATO application was discussed at the meeting, after the meeting Hungary, which remained the last member country, finally voted in favor of Sweden's membership. President Tamás Sulyok signed the show on Tuesday, March 5th.

Thursday On March 7, the sun was shining in Stockholm. On the same day, the fog also cleared between the membership of Sweden and the military alliance NATO.

Sweden's NATO membership has been estimated to, among other things, strengthen supply routes to Finland and the Baltic countries and support the joint planning of defense in the region.

The NATO decisions of both Finland and Sweden must perhaps be examined in relation to the security situation in Europe, and the future of a peaceful Europe still seems to be shrouded in darkness. It certainly won't make anyone smile.