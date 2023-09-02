Susijengi didn’t reach their best in the World Cup, but in the big picture, you shouldn’t worry about the national team.

Finland the national men’s basketball team finished their World Cup tournament with smiles on their faces on Saturday. The victory in Venezuela ensured the blue and whites an Olympic qualification spot for next summer.

The victories against Venezuela and Cape Verde, two small basketball countries, and the Olympic qualifying spot do not make Finland’s tournament a success, although they certainly left a better aftertaste. Eight countries are participating directly in the Olympics, after which 24 countries qualify for plane tickets to Paris. It would have been a big disappointment if Finland was not included in this “top 32” in its current state.

Finland should have been able to challenge favorites Germany and Australia better and beat Japan. However, Finland would hardly have progressed to the upper continuation group even with their maximum performance – that’s how wild the initial group drawn for Finland was.

I have written about the reasons for the sloppy losses and the Japan meltdown several times during the World Cup. The Finnish team was by far the most inexperienced during the competition period that started in 2011. At the start of the Games, Finland had the experience of 487 A national matches, compared to 722 at last year’s European Championships. In the prestigious tournaments of 2011–17, there were an average of 1042 national matches – more than double compared to Okinawa’s mittels.

Finland’s inexperience, lack of leadership and lack of common experiences were starkly visible when Susijengi faced difficulties in the first group. When there was inexperience, especially in the most important position in basketball, in the playmakers, youth was emphasized even more.

At least I underestimated the brutality of the Finnish team and individuals before the tournament. The talent of the players was high, but a collective that reaches its best consists of a lot more than the potential of individuals. When, in addition, the best players in Finland Lauri Markkanen and Sasu Salin were not quite at the level of the last European Championships, the deal was done.

Lauri Markkanen played his best matches of the World Cup in the lower extension group.

There is no reason to doubt the skills of head coach Lassi Tuov, even if the World Cup did not go well.

In the big picture There is no reason to worry about the future of the wolf gang. Finland also struggled in its previous World Cup in 2014, when Finland had a realistic chance of progressing from the first group to the next one, but the events at the end of the match against Turkey left nightmares in the minds of countless Finnish basketball fans.

At that time too, the next prestigious competitions were on home ground (2017 European Championships in Helsinki, 2025 European Championships in Tampere) and Finland improved its results tremendously.

Finland’s generation of players is still the most talented in the history of the national team. From the point of view of the national team, it would be desirable that as many of the promising players as possible would advance in their club careers and mature as players before the European Championships in Tampere. In Okinawa, Finland needed more to make life easier for other teammates, set screens, pass skill and willingness, long throw skill, discipline and patience to implement the game style at both ends of the court…

Such skills tend to develop as the player ages and gains more experience. Without described things, the basketball team will not grow to be a winner, even if there is a lot of basketball skills.

In a positive sense, an excellent example of this was Mikael Jantunen. Jantunen, 23, has always been a physical powerhouse who has mastered the small, but very important things of the game. In the last European Championships, however, he struggled with corinteo. In Okinawa, Jantunen was an even more confident finisher, which, combined with his clever and versatile fundamentals, made him the number one finisher of the Finnish World Cup team. Many wolf players could follow Jantuse’s example.

Miro Little, 19, is Finland’s promising playmaker.

Elias Valtonen (left) would have deserved more playing time than 14 minutes in the Japan match.

Unless they don’t Finnish players develop in the mentioned areas, the Finnish coaching staff must think about their player selections. Maybe a talented player should be moved aside to make way for someone who bounces harder than a basketball, but is more skilled and experienced in team play?

In the World Cup, the Finnish coaching staff trusted the potential a little too much. They belong to Finland’s more experienced (less inexperienced) guards Alexander Madsen, Ilari Seppälä and Elias Valtonen would have deserved more playing time, especially in the Japan match.

Finland’s coaching failed at the World Cup, but it would be foolish to question its skills. Lassi Tuovi only a year ago, he coached Finland to a historic quarter-final at the European Championships, and in addition, he has made results on the club side in the tough French main league and on the Euro courts.

It is reasonable to expect that competent and hard-working coaching will analyze the causes and consequences of the World Cup, after which the right conclusions and development towards the future are ahead.

Finland is well on its way to the home European Championships in 2025. If Finland does its homework after the World Championships and the development of the players points in the right direction, Susijengi has every chance of claiming a place in the quarterfinals again in the Nokia Arena.