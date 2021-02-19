Comment Susijengi, who looked overripe, rejuvenated, got a new look and took the European Championship venue

Liu new players get their chances in the next European Championship tournament.

Finn the basketball machine works. The national team has built a continuity that takes at least to the European Championships on a regular basis.

The victory over Switzerland in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, paves the way for the fifth consecutive European Championships. And, of course, Serbia’s helping hand accelerated the sealing of the venue as the Serbs overthrew Georgia as expected.

The ongoing series of European Championships started in Lithuania in 2011 and will continue in autumn 2022, when the event will be divided into four countries. Georgia, the Czech Republic, Germany and Italy each run the first blocks of the tournament.

It’s not very long since the basketball team looked overripe and young promises were stared at with a telescope.

The situation was an optical illusion. Promises existed, and now they are on the team.

Georgia was traveled by a team where inexperienced players took over the majority. There were only six European Championship veterans, so the upcoming European Championship team looks completely different from its predecessor.

Takamies Edon Maxhuni rose through the HBA Märsky to the national team and now plays in Estonia. Maybe he’s not ousted yet Petteri Koposta, but the Switzerland match showed a substitute when Koponen jumps aside.

Mikael Jantusella there are qualities with which he rose along the bypass to the national team starting five. At first, he gained fame only as a defender, today he scores points as well.

Elias Valtonen tried out US college basketball for two years but builds his career through German leagues and the national team. Looking good.

About the European Championship team that played in Helsinki Gerald Lee jr. has stopped and Teemu Rannikko commented on the basket as well as he once played. His national team career is already over and in the spring the decision will be recorded in the career statistics.

Some other experienced player may have to give up the national team seat until the European Championships start, but the substitutes are already watched.