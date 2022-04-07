Comment Surprisingly, the government reported additional expenditure of hundreds of millions – It raised a question to which Mika Lintila received a confused answer

On Tuesday, the government decided on a fiscal plan for 2023–2026, and already on Thursday, additional expenses of hundreds of millions were supplemented there.

Government a preparedness ministerial working group held on Thursday press conferencein which it outlined the measures it had decided to ensure the production and availability of affordable energy.

The information said that with the decisions now made, the government will provide about 700 million euros in additional funding to accelerate the green transition.

And if we take into account the green transition packages decided earlier – that is, 126.5 million for agriculture and 20 million for transport companies, a total of EUR 850 million will go to the green transition.

At the press conference Minister of Economic Affairs From Mika Lintila (center) was asked about the impact of these decisions on public finances.

The question was justified, because on Tuesday the government had a framework debate in which it agreed on a fiscal plan for 2023-2026. And now, two days later, the government seems to have decided on additional spending of hundreds of millions of euros for 2022 and 2023.

Or did you decide?

The matter was not very clear from Lintilä’s answer.

Lintilä answered verbatim as follows:

“The importance of public finances – yes, some of these are, of course, outside the framework and some are investments again, for example, what was decided in the debate. For example, that EUR 350 million package was already in the pipeline. These in themselves are not separate, ”Lintilä said.

Huh!

So what is the EUR 350 million package? As far as I understand it, nothing was said about it, at least at the government briefing after the framework dispute on Tuesday.

In its press release on Thursday, the Ministerial Working Group on Preparedness stated that the additional investments of 700 million were “decisions to be made now”, that is, new decisions made by the Ministerial Working Group.

But let’s listen to Lintilä’s answer to the end:

“But that’s what this package is about [merkitys julkiseen talouteen]so I do not think the VM [valtiovarainministeriö] has calculated it separately because it has been involved in some way. ”

“In a way involved.” From this formulation of Lintilä, it could be concluded that the EUR 700 million green transition package would have already been taken into account in the only agreed fiscal plan for 2023–2026.

By calling the assistants to the ministers, it becomes clear that the expenditure increases for 2023 have not been taken into account in the plan, but must be supplemented there. The facilitator says that the EUR 700 million are specifically new decisions, not the decisions taken in Tuesday’s framework debate.

About half of this 700 million will go to 2022 and will be funded from this year’s supplementary budgets. The second half falls in 2023, so those additional expenditures will have to be supplemented in the fiscal plan for 2023.

However, this 50/50 distribution for 2022 and 2023 is not entirely precise, as these are, for example, different mandates that can be allocated to one of the two years.

In any case, additional expenditure of hundreds of millions will be allocated for 2023.

What is special about this, however, is that the government did not approve the fiscal plan for 2023–2026 in a framework debate until Tuesday. And just two days later, it will have to add hundreds of millions more in spending by 2023.

We live exceptional times – there is no doubt about that. And in unusual times, unusual solutions have to be made. When the interest rate crisis hits in 2020 Sanna Marinin (sd) the government has stated that the budgetary frameworks defined by the government itself are no longer valid.

Since then, the government has reintroduced the frameworks – albeit with an increase, but the government has not been able to keep up with the increased frameworks either.

After a riot on Tuesday, the government said it would spend a couple of billion more money on the procurement of materials for the military, among other things, due to the war in Ukraine. This expenditure is outside the framework, which is certainly justified.

The original according to the plan announced to the public, the framework meeting for the beginning of the week was to last two days, ie Tuesday and Wednesday. However, it was pulled through in one day. The record-breaking framework debate was apparently intended to convey a message to the public about the unity of government in times of crisis.

But now it seems that after the conclusion of the framework negotiations, some kind of shadow framework negotiations continued in the Ministerial Group on Preparedness.

But let’s approach it through the positive.

In the Old World, the framework negotiations were a static event in which expenditure for the coming years was agreed in the negotiations at a time and then the issues decided in the negotiations were made public.

Now, the framework debate has succeeded in creating a dynamic process in which the fiscal plan is completed little by little over the course of days.