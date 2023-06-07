Comment | Super-rich footballers and golfers flaunt their PIF money – Donald Trump laughs

The soccer world is mostly silent about the activities of Saudi Arabia, but anger and rage have arisen among some players on the PGA tour, writes HS sports reporter Ismo Uusitupa.

A combination of letters PIF comes up more and more often when talking about professional sports. It is the Saudi Arabian state investment fund, whose coffers are bottomless.

The most recent cases are related to football and golf.

In football, PIF is busy especially in Saudi Arabia, but it also owns Newcastle, which plays in the Premier League.

In Saudi Arabia, the situation is downright confusing: the top clubs of the local league, Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, are recruiting top players who are close to the cooling phase. Among other things Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr) and Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad) have already pocketed hundreds of millions of euros.

Next is expected Lionel Messi’s (Al-Hilal) movements. In addition, there are a lot of other players over 30 years old in the queue for the always interesting Saudi league.

What can these three be combined? Of course PIF. The investment fund announced this week that these clubs, as well as the second division Al-Ahli, have been transferred to companies owned by PIF.

Saudi Arabia has announced that several sports clubs are to be privatized, but it is mostly about partial privatization.

So: apart from the absurd fees, the whole Saudi Arabian league is a completely mindless mess, where the best clubs have one and the same owner.

Retiring players are not interested in this – not to mention the poor human rights situation in Saudi Arabia, because nothing else is as important as higher player fees than before.

It goes without saying that the Saudi league has no financial restrictions whatsoever.

The players are really pawns here, because the players’ agents are very likely the most eager tinkerers. They receive tens of millions of euros in fees for transfers, and they can continue their lives at whatever age they want. Agents are hardly visible in the stands of the Saudi Arabian League.

How about golf?

When Saudi Arabia, or PIF, established the LIV tour, which pays hundreds of millions of euros in fees, the American professional tour, the PGA and the European tour, were in trouble. The LIV players resigned from the PGA and the European tour would face fines and bans.

Now everything is fun and comfortable together – with Saudi Arabia’s billion investments. The trio will form a new company, which will guarantee top players huge bonuses. A few Finnish players who travel in the tournaments of the European tour also get joy from this joy.

As recently as last year, the commissioner of the PGA Jay Monahan would not say LIV or Saudi Arabia, but now he will be the CEO of the new golf giant. About PIF’s CEO From Yasir Al-Rumayyan will be the chairman of the board of the new company.

British Broadcasting Corporation BBC asked the pertinent question: “Has LIV bought world golf?”

The soccer world is mostly silent on Saudi Arabia’s antics, but there has been anger and fury among some players on the PGA Tour. They didn’t go after the LIV money and now they are practically forced to be part of it.

“These are the saddest days in professional golf. Principles have been sacrificed in front of victories,” stated the golf analyst and former PGA tour player Brandel Chamblee.

Instead, a six-time major winner playing on the LIV tour Phil Mickelson tweeted: “Great day today.”

Although golf’s monetary union came as a surprise to many, it did not surprise the human rights organization Amnesty.

“It’s just one more proof of the ongoing Saudi sports laundering,” stated Felix Jakens Amnesty UK for the BBC.

European tour manager Keith Pelley the comment on this was: “This has never been about sports washing.”

So so. What next?

In football, the super league of the big European clubs collapsed. What if PIF became the financier? Would the fierce opposition of football supporters and the European Football Association (Uefa) be forgotten in the face of billions of euros?

Golf is certainly easier, because the fan culture seems to be a bit different.

And how does the former president of the United States relate to all of this Donald Trump? The tournaments of the LIV tour are played on the courts he owns. Trump also predicted a year ago that the PGA and LIV would merge.

Trump is now satisfied and can confirm that he was right “in this matter too”.