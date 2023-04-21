Comment | Suddenly, no one seems to know why low-income people are not rewarded in Helsinki

It would be good for someone to come forward and explain on what basis the salary increases in Helsinki were decided, writes city editor Lari Malmberg.

“I wish money, especially for the salaries of low-paid staff, where we have the biggest shortage of personnel.”

Thus said Mayor of Helsinki Juhana Vartiainen (kok) last October, when HS interviewed him about the mayor’s goals for 2023.

The line is simple and unmistakable.

However, the kind of wage increases Helsinki eventually gave its employees is far from Vartiainen’s wish.

of HS according to the report published on Friday morning, at least half of Helsinki’s 14 million salary increase pot will be directed to middle and high-income earners.

By far the largest increases were directed to doctors, whose salaries are already above 6,000 euros.

Is the solution made the best possible for taxpayers? We don’t know that yet.

However, the salary increase decision brings up at least two big questions about the management of Helsinki.

The first of them is of a more traditional variety, the second is related to current discussion.

Let’s take it first the more traditional phenomenon.

The salary increase episode has revealed a big difference between politicians’ speeches and the real actions of the city of Helsinki.

In their statements, politicians have systematically emphasized the need and right of low-income earners for salary increases.

Helsinki suffers at the same time from a crying need for professionals in early childhood education as well as social workers, among other things.

It is certainly partly because of this that Helsinki’s politicians are all the time fed up in communicating specifically the issue of low-income people alongside the relief of the general labor shortage.

In practice, however, the wage increases for low-income earners are becoming candy money at the same time as a large part of the money is directed to the well-off.

Vartiainen is by no means the only person who has spoken about the needs of low-income people. Speeches with the same content have been repeated in the mouths of politicians on both sides of the party field.

What is the difference between words and actions in practice?

In practice, there are three options.

1. Politicians have collected loose points with unsolicited speeches.

2. Helsinki’s leading politicians are in dire need of leadership.

3. A combination of the first two.

The most likely explanation is the last of the options.

To become a Member of Parliament moving deputy mayor Nasima Razmyar said this week in an interview with HS, that Helsinki’s management structure is so confused that in the end no one really bears responsibility.

In his speech, Razmyar referred to the city’s salary payment crisis, for example, but the argument seems to fit well with the round of salary increases as well.

In the fall, the politicians decided on the considerable salary increase pot to be given to the employees, but the responsibility for distributing it was transferred to civil servants.

When the division was finished, the public was given the impression that the politicians had not even come close to familiarizing themselves with the prioritizations made by the officials – that is, the politics.

It wasn’t until HS started asking about it that the politicians who were promoting the salary increase program woke up either to disapprove of the situation that has arisen or to continue shifting the responsibility to officials.

The moment spoke volumes.

It is hard to imagine that a presentation by the political leadership could take place in, for example, a private company.

In the salary increase dress it is still too early to say whether the prioritizations made by officials are of high quality or poor quality.

Giving large salary increases to high earners sounds bad to many ears, but the issue is not black and white.

One example is precisely related to doctors.

Helsinki suffers from a severe shortage of doctors, and it is not easy to hire competent people for demanding positions in the public sector at lower salaries than in the private sector. Like Vartiainen stated In an interview with HS, an alternative for own doctors may be to rely on purchase services that will be expensive for taxpayers.

This can be a good basis for doctors’ salary increases of 400 euros. Or then not.

At the moment, very few seem to know what kind of consideration is behind the prioritizations made by officials. There are many questions.

Is the shortage of doctors worse than the shortage of nurses?

Is there a 400 euro salary increase in the end, the silver bullet was the doctor shortage solving?

Why exactly 400 euros? Why not 200 euros or 800 euros?

If 400, is the estimate based on research or guesswork?

If guessing, then whose guessing?

Salary increases are a zero-sum game, where one person’s money is taken from the other. Low-paid employees have already expressed their dissatisfaction with Helsinki’s operations.

In terms of the quality and acceptability of the decisions, it would be good for someone to come forward and justify them. Helsinki’s leading politicians clearly do not intend to do this at least.

