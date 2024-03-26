Comment | Studying shouldn't be done with a grin

It's worth going for an exchange just because, with a high probability, it will be a fun experience. Not everything has to be so performance oriented.

I was surprisedhow few University of Helsinki students go on exchange these days, because for me the exchange was one of the most important experiences of my studies.

HS reports, that in ten years the number of exchange students at the University of Helsinki has halved. Now only about 600 people go on exchange every year.

I got so excited about studying abroad that I went on exchange twice. In the spring of 2020 I studied in Canada and in the spring of 2023 in Spain.

It would be a lie to say that my exchanges were always the best time of my life. While I was in Canada, the corona pandemic hit and I had to return to Finland after three months. In Spain, I was again the target of a roommate scam.

Abroad, the setbacks felt even more terrible because I was alone and everything was foreign. Despite the adversities, I was still noticeably on the winning side.

Before In Canada, I was unsure about my English skills, but after a month I was no longer nervous about speaking or writing.

In Spain, I rammed courses with my lacking Spanish skills, which developed wildly over the course of six months.

The changes also did wonders for my sense of standing. I survived adversity alone, coped in a new culture with a foreign language and made new friends.

The change was also relaxing. I was in a Spanish course where I half guessed what was going on around me. When I finally realized that you don't die from being on the moon, stressing about little things became less.

Living abroad, even for a short time, is completely different from vacationing as a tourist. You can see sides of the country other than the mirror images, and local customs become more familiar.

When last week I asked from students their thoughts about going on exchange, the performance perspective emerged in the speeches of a few. The foreign university should be well-known in the field and the course offering should greatly promote one's own competence. The pressure can increase if it is not easy to read for your studies.

For me, studying was secondary. It mainly helped me get grants for living abroad and a structure for everyday life.

It is understandable that going on an exchange feels overwhelming, if the money and willpower are not enough even in everyday life in Finland. However, if you have the money and resources, it is definitely worth applying for an exchange, even if it prolongs the degree.

Just because, with a high probability, it will be a fun experience. In exchange, I learned to surf, hiked in snowy mountains and danced at carnivals.

The entire study period should not be done with teeth grinning.

The author is HS's city reporter.