Comment | Stubb made a transformation from professor to president in Munich

Alexander Stubb is now adjusting his statements to Finland's official line. Even as president, one could still hope for a deep and open analysis of foreign and security policy, writes HS editor-in-chief Anna-Liina Kauhanen.

Munich

Finland future president Alexander Stubb was at the Munich security conference at the weekend like a fish in water, because on the stages of that club you need both the ability to perform and something interesting to say. Stubb will certainly not be alone at international meetings in the future.

In Munich, however, Stubb made a transformation from professor to president.

Stubb is a professional in the analysis of foreign and security policy, who is used to presenting sharp views on the pain points of world politics. Now Stubb adds sordino to his speeches.

In Munich, Stubb was clear that he is not the president yet. However, he was already listened to and followed as the next president of Finland.

Bayerischer Hof -hotel's narrow corridors, Stubb gathered a lot of attention and congratulations from world leaders and influencers of international politics. However, the protocol still prevented official meetings. Stubb also did not give interviews to the international media yet, even though he held a media conference.

Stubb himself said that he exchanged information with his good friends, such as the former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and predicted to be the future Secretary General of NATO Mark Rutten with.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi had requested a meeting with Stubb. Now we are acquaintances. It is important for both of them, because Stubb's attention will be focused on themes related to Ukraine in the future.

Stubb also met the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg and the British Foreign Secretary David Cameron's.

Stubb made the most of Munich.

President Sauli Niinistö was a standard feature of the Munich Security Conference for years, and Niinistö was widely appreciated for, among other things, his analysis of Russia. Now there is no more Russian politics, instead it has been replaced by Ukrainian politics. It also improved spectacularly Sanna Marin (sd) as Prime Minister.

Stubb may have opportunities to rise to the Marin series in international attention. There are also differences. As a commentator on foreign and security policy, Marin shines with slogans, but Stubb also has depth in his analysis.

Proffa and press still have their differences. Stubb has already had to dull his blade, which shows in a certain avoidance of facts. When the train is traveling with turbo gear towards Donald Trump's possible next presidential term, the speeches emphasize that whoever becomes the next president of the United States, the relationship would work.

Stubbs aligns his messages with Finland's official line. Still, no one forces Stubb as president into a certain mold, but he creates his own ways of acting and communicating. The president also influences Finland's policy, even though there is not a single block or issue in foreign and security policy on which the president could make decisions alone.

There are enough cryptic presidential murmurs in the world. As well as propaganda and posing. The Finnish president is also not expected to solve the world's problems. Now, however, an open and analytical discussion is needed about, among other things, the possible scenarios of the war in Ukraine and the structures of the future peace.

Stubby presidency at a time when the world seems to be at a standstill and there are no solutions available for any of the acute crises. The leadership is also lost.

In Stubb, Finland gets a truly international and fluent president who enjoys performing. In the influencer's international arenas, Stubbs does what he says.