Comment Stockholm’s historic World Cup gold reveals the same features as the two-year-old World Wafer Championship

Joel Kiviranta was the most talked about Finnish player in the Stanley Cup finals at the moment. Before the World Cup, few knew him, writes HS sports journalist Heikki Miettinen.

Finland winning three of the three adult hockey world championships has repeated a similar pattern.

The first World Cup gold in history in 1995 opened the doors for players to the NHL. This was also the case in 2019.

The Swedish Games in the spring of 1995 were played without NHL hockey players due to a lockout last autumn, but in many respects Finland had an NHL-level team without the status there.

In the season that followed the championship, six players took their place in the NHL with varying degrees of success. In the end, nine players ended up in the NHL.

Everyone who followed the puck knew Saku Koivun, Jere Lehtisen and Ville Peltonen even before the World Cup, but in their wake, places opened up for others as well.

The first World Cup gold came after decades of waiting. The second championship in 2011 was colored Jarkko Immosen nine hits and Mikael Granlundin airbrush paint against Russia.

NHL regulars Mikko Koivu and Tuomo Ruutu gave the championship a backrest and the young Granlund a chance to shine.

Finland played good hockey before the Granlund trick, but not much else was said after that.

Granlund ended up in the NHL, and his career looks successful. Yet the middle championship is different from the first and last. The age structure of the team was different and there was no NHL assault.

The team of Lions, who traveled to Slovakia in 2019, looked and seemed full of unknowns. The tournament gave the wrong impression.

As many as eight players got their NHL careers moving after the third World Cup gold. The total number of NHL players hurt to ten, Henri Jokiharju and Juho Lammikko had their careers set in motion there.

The reading is roughly the same size as in 1995, although before the tournament two years ago, occasional followers of the puck had barely heard Joel from Kiviranta, Eetu from Luostarinen and a few others.

The success of the lions in the Latvian World Championships is largely determined by how much potential there is in the team. Who scores the goals, decides the matches, and gets his name on the lips of the people? The NHL is also attracting interest from those players.

Kiviranta was the most talked about Finnish player in last autumn’s Stanley Cup finals. Without the World Cup, he would hardly ever have been able to wear a Dallas Stars jersey.

Vaasan Sport, the former club of Kiviranta, doesn’t just leave for the NHL without any reservation.

At least the World Cup gave a giant kick forward in his career.