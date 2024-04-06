Comment | Spotify's new feature has ruined my music taste forever

I have outsourced my taste in music to the mercy of artificial intelligence and algorithm, writes Jussi Salmela, news producer of HS's culture department.

drama chill Instrumental Tuesday early morning

dramatic Orchestra Tuesday afternoon

film score Orchestra evening

snowy get ready with me friday morning

angst teen rock wednesday afternoon

to Spotify specially named playlists started to appear this year. The idea behind the names is simple: to offer the user music tailored to the selected listening moment.

Just like the harshest click headline in the news media, the funny name of the playlist almost forces you to open it.

The top-level name of the playlist is Daylist, but the actual playlist names change several times a day.

For example film score Orchestra evening list existed because I have obviously been listening to that kind of music on Sunday evenings.

I've thought that I typically listen to music composed for movies mostly while jogging. Except these days I listen to it every day everywhere, because Spotify's attractive playlist of clickable titles serves it up to me.

Except on Wednesdays I have angry teenage rock playing in my ears.

How should this be handled?

I've started to wonder if my music choices are because I particularly like those genres or because Spotify doesn't offer me much else.

Or offers, but without the presence of the child The dodo duck and Little frogs are not my first choices.

From playlists has previously reported on, among other things The New York Times (NOW).

Behind the lists and their names is – surprise surprise – artificial intelligence.

Using machine learning, Spotify creates unique names for daily lists, says Spotify's product manager Molly Holder in the company's statement, according to NYT. He describes the list names as “hyper-personalized, dynamic and playful.”

“We see it as playlist names giving users a playful way to show their unique audio identity.”

My hyper-personalized, dynamic and playful audio identity is in the AI's opinion that I listen to exactly the same music day after day.

Doesn't feel very dynamic or unique.

In a hurry it's nice to listen to music in everyday life, but you can't necessarily spend time looking for suitable songs when there is such a huge selection. Then it's easy to grab a daily customized list and listen to the same kind of music every Wednesday of every year. And to be quite satisfied with it sometimes.

However, Spotify dulls every last bit of my music taste. In past years, I used to put together an annual playlist, which at the end of the year was already so extensive and thorough that it was easy to pick up interesting and varied things to listen to.

It seems I've outsourced my taste in music to the mercy of artificial intelligence and algorithm. Creating your own playlists is now a distant memory. Let the application decide.

So what might happen when all the other comfort-seeking people in the world act the same way?

It's a bit sad, but there's hardly any going back to the way it was.

Buttons for ears and rock radio 2020s morning to ring.